The lightly raced Mindframe will attempt to become just the third Maryland-bred to win the Test of the Champion when he leaves the starting gate in the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. In 155 previous editions of the Belmont Stakes, the only Maryland-breds to win the race have been Cloverbrook (1877) and Caveat (1983). Mindframe, who is a perfect 2-for-2 in his career, is the 7-2 second choice in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses.

Post time for the final leg of the Triple Crown is 6:41 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir, who makes his home in Saratoga Springs, has to say before making any Belmont Stakes picks, considering the success he had in this race last year.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs in early April.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023. And five weeks ago, Weir hit the exacta in the Churchill Downs Stakes for $852.

For Saturday, he has handicapped the 2024 Belmont Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is high on the chances of Antiquarian, even though he is a 12-1 longshot. Unraced as a 2-year-old, Antiquarian did not make his debut until January ,when he finished second in a maiden race at Gulfstream Park. He has since won two of his three starts, including a victory in the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes on May 11.

His last two races have been his fastest, and those performances earned career-high Beyer Speed Figures of 92. "He will need to improve again but is a solid candidate to hit the board," Weir told SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks

Moreover, Weir is even higher on another double-digit longshot with a jockey who "has had success on some very good horses."

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders