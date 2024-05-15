The 2024 Preakness Stakes is only a few days away, and Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is going for the second leg of the Triple Crown. The horse, trained by Kenneth McPeek, has a chance to complete the first Triple Crown since Justify in 2018 if he wins the race on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.

His path to victory got slightly less daunting on Wednesday was morning-line favorite Muth was scratched from the race with a spike in temperature, according to trainer Bob Baffert.

With the scratch, the field is now down to just eight horses for the 1.125-mile race and Mystik Dan is favored to get the job done against some familiar names.

Catching Freedom (6-1) finished fourth at Churchill Downs, coming in behind a trio that crossed the finish line within a nose of one another. Just Steel (15-1) will run the Preakness after a 17th-place finish at the Kentucky Derby.

Imagination (6-1) is another Baffert-trained horse and comes in as one of the favorites to win in Baltimore. The horse finished second in the Santa Anita Derby and will start on the outside at the Preakness.

Here is how you can watch the action on Saturday evening along with the post draw and latest odds on the race. Stay tuned to this page for any news or developments ahead of post time.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 18

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2024 Preakness Stakes post positions

Mugatu (20-1) Uncle Heavy (20-1) Catching Freedom (6-1) Muth (8-5)* Mystik Dan (5-2) Seize the Grey (15-1) Just Steel (15-1) Tuscan Gold (8-1) Imagination (6-1)

Muth was scratched from the race on Wednesday

2024 Preakness Stakes odds (sorted)

Muth 8/5

Mystik Dan 5/2

Imagination 6-1

Catching Freedom 6-1

Tuscan Gold 8-1

Seize the Grey 15-1

Just Steel 15-1

Mugatu 20-1

Uncle Heavy 20-1

So who wins the 2024 Preakness Stakes? Where does Mystik Dan finish? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the Santa Anita Park-based racing insider who has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes the last two years, and find out.