The Brad Cox-trained Instant Coffee can establish himself as one of the leading contenders for the Kentucky Derby when he leaves the starting gate in the $1 million 2023 Louisiana Derby on Saturday at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. A $200,000 purchase two years ago, Instant Coffee has three wins in four career starts. On Saturday, he is the 2-1 favorite in the 2023 Louisiana Derby odds. Sun Thunder is 5-1 in the 12-horse 2023 Louisiana Derby field, while Kingsbarns (6-1), Disarm (10-1) and Tapit's Conquest (10-1) round out the top five.

The 2023 Louisiana Derby post time is 6:42 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Louisiana Derby picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not Instant Coffee, even though he is the 2-1 favorite. Trained by Brad Cox, Instant Coffee has three wins in four career starts. He last raced on Jan. 21, when he won the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds by two-and-a-half lengths.

