Following one of the closest Kentucky Derby finishes in history, the 2024 Preakness Stakes is up next on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish and now his connections are considering a run at the Preakness Stakes 2024 and a shot at a Triple Crown bid. The 2024 Preakness Stakes odds list Mystik Dan at 3-1.With four professional wins under his belt, the Bob Baffert-trained Muth, who didn't run at Churchill Downs, is the 11-10 favorite among the 2024 Preakness Stakes horses.

The other 2024 Preakness Stakes contenders getting single-digit odds are Tuscan Gold (5-1) and Imagination, both at 5-1.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Tuscan Gold, even though he's a 5-1 longshot that didn't run in the Kentucky Derby. Tuscan Golf doesn't have much of a track record. The Chad Brown-trained colt has run in just three career races, and only one of those was a graded-stakes event.

However, Demling was impressed with that run, a third-place finish at the Louisiana Derby in which he finished behind only Honor Marie and Catching Freedom, both top-eight finishers at the Kentucky Derby. Tuscan Gold won his previous race, a Maiden Special Weight race at Gulfstream Park, so while his resume is short, he's done enough to be considered in 2024 Preakness Stakes bets. "He's good enough to get a piece against this field," Demling told SportsLine.

Demling is especially high a dark-horse who could have a leg-up on the competition because of extra rest.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses