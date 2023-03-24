The road to the Kentucky Derby travels to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday when 13 horses leave the starting gate in the 2023 UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse. The race will award Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the top five finishers, including 100 points to the winner, guaranteeing that horse a spot in the starting gate in the first leg of the Triple Crown. For Saturday, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Cairo is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 UAE Derby odds. The Bob Baffert-trained Worcester is 5-1 in the 2023 UAE Derby field, while Dura Erede (6-1), Goraiko (8-1), Derma Sotogake (10-1) and Tall Boy (10-1) round out the top six.

The UAE Derby 2023 post time is 9:50 a.m. ET. With 13 lightly raced three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 UAE Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Since joining SportsLine in November 2021, her picks have cashed in the 2021 and '22 Breeders' Cup Classics, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, among other races. And last month she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner for an $840 score.

Top 2023 UAE Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not Cairo, even though he is the 5-2 morning-line favorite. A son of American sire Quality Road, Cairo has three wins and two seconds in five career starts. He has raced only once since October, winning an all-weather race at Dundalk on March 3.

But at 5-2 on the morning line, Cairo doesn't provide wagering value. "You can never count out Ballydoyle in these spots, though I would watch him closely as there is an indication he could come unglued the night of the race," Yu told SportsLine.

