Spring is around the corner and the 2024 Kentucky Derby is fewer than 80 days away, as the 150th Run for the Roses is set for Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs. It's one of the top betting events of the year in all of sports. While most of the betting action will come closer to post time, 2024 Kentucky Derby futures are already open, giving bettors a chance to get lucrative prices on 2024 Kentucky Derby horses well in advance.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby odds list Sierra Leone, the winner of the Risen Star, as the early favorite at 6-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Dornoch (9-1), Timberlake (15-1), Locked (16-1) and Fierceness (16-1) are among the other early 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the favorites at 16-1. In fact, Demling says the winner of the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile barely hits the board at Churchill Downs. There are far better values in the 2024 Kentucky Derby futures odds.

The Todd Fletcher-trained colt had the look of an early Kentucky Derby favorite after he beat Muth and Locked in that November Juvenile race. However, he struggled to a third-place finish at the Holy Bull on Feb. 3, and Demling needs to see more consistency from him before backing him in his 2024 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 36-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. This 3-year old colt has already shown impressive speed at Churchill Downs. He won the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club on Nov. 25 and finished in the top two in his other two races at that track.

"A little bit of an unknown trainer, Whit Beckmen, but he came up under Todd Pletcher and Chad Brown and has a potential superstar in his barn with the son of Honor Code," Demling told SportsLine.

Demling is especially high on another massive longshot who has the pedigree to win the Run for the Roses and turn heads on Derby Day.



2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures