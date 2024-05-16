Bob Baffert and D. Wayne Lukas are two of the most successful trainers in the history of American horse racing and both legends will have 2024 Preakness Stakes horses on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Baffert is an eight-time Preakness winner and will get his first taste of Triple Crown action this year with Imagination after serving a suspension for the Kentucky Derby. Baffert also trained Muth, the Preakness Stakes 2024 favorite, but he scratched on Wednesday with a fever. Meanwhile, Lukas has won the middle jewel of the Triple Crown six times and the 88-year-old will saddle Seize the Grey and Just Steel in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Imagination is 6-1, while Just Steel and Seize the Grey are both 15-1.

Post time for the second leg of the Triple Crown is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, considering the success she's had picking the Preakness the last two years.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Those were just two of her scores in 2023.

She enters this year's Preakness Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the last two months, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

Most importantly, she has had a read on the Preakness the last two years. She hit the exacta in both 2022 (Early Voting over Epicenter) and last year (National Treasure over Blazing Sevens).

For the second leg of the Triple Crown, Yu has handicapped the 2024 Preakness Stakes lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of double-digit longshot Just Steel. Lukas is a six-time Preakness winner and seems eager to prove that Just Steel's 17th-place finish at Churchill Downs was a fluke. Jockey Keith Asmussen took Just Steel to the front early in the Kentucky Derby and early fractions of 22.97 and 46.63 left the son of Justify in a difficult position down the stretch, as he fell from second to 17th in the final quarter-mile.

Now, Hall-of-Famer Joel Rosario will be in the mount for Just Steel and Lukas is hoping that a better ride against a smaller field will give him a shot. Rosario last rode Just Steel when he won the Ed Brown Stakes last November and he'll be hungry for his first Preakness victory after finishing second four times. Sire Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018 and he's already produced multiple graded stakes winners. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a longshot who "should get a cozy trip." She is including this horse in her 2024 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. She's also sharing her shocking prediction for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan.

So who wins the 2024 Preakness Stakes? Where does Mystik Dan finish? And how has Yu constructed her wagers?

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders