Authentic, the winner of the 2020 Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic, has been retired to stud. The horse will stand at B. Wayne Hughes' Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Kentucky for a $75,000 fee. B. Wayne Hughes is the co-owner of Authentic with MyRacehorse, Starlight Racing and Madaket Stables.

"Authentic is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of horse, and Mr. Hughes is very proud that we are able to share him with 5,300-plus MyRacehorse owners through what has been an incredible run," Ned Toffey, the general manager at Spendthrift, said. "That alone made this decision different and very difficult."

In coming to the decision to retire Authentic, Toffey said that after the stellar 2020 year the horse had, "there wasn't a lot more to accomplish."

The Bob Baffert-trained horse has six wins in eight starts and earned $6,191,200 during its career. Authentic finished in second place at the 2020 Preakness and Santa Anita Derby, its only two losses this year. The horse did not run at the 2020 Belmont Stakes.

"It is very rare that you come across a 3-year-old as well bred, talented and accomplished as Authentic," Toffey said.