On Friday, Baltimore-area casinos will allow in-person sports betting to the general public. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland are both planning to open their sportsbooks with ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Friday.

In terms of in-person sports betting, the maximum allowable bet will be $5 million for any individual event. The limit was a hot-button issue as the state of Maryland was proposing regulations for sports betting.

Horseshoe Casino will have an opening ceremony that will include Mayor Brandon Scott, Gov. Larry Hogan, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, and former NBA player Muggsy Bogues.

In addition, Hogan will also appear at Live! Casino, which is located in Hanover, Maryland, where the first official bet will be placed at their sportsbook. Former Ravens star safety Ed Reed will be the one to make that official first bet.

"For us, the big benefit is getting people in the building," Live! Casino president Rob Norton told the Baltimore Sun.

MGM National Harbor, Hollywood Casino Perryville, and Ocean Downs are also hoping to be able to offer sports betting, but no timetable is in place for that to occur. Betting sites may also be permitted at some of the state's horsing racing venues as well as MT&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards.

In 2020, Maryland voters approved a ballot question that centered around allowing sports-betting, which was followed by a law being passed earlier this year.