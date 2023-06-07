Horse racing's Triple Crown season concludes on Saturday when nine horses leave the starting gate in the 2023 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park. On May 6, Mage overcame a slow start to win the Kentucky Derby at 15-1 odds. Two weeks later, the Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure went gate-to-wire in winning the Preakness Stakes, while Mage finished third. On Saturday, Florida Derby winner Forte, who did not race in the first two legs of the Triple Crown, is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, while Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is 3-1 in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field. National Treasure is fourth in the Belmont Stakes odds 2023 at 5-1, while Mage is skipping the race to rest up for a summer campaign.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. With an accomplished and evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted). In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4.

In a span of seven races earlier this year, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the place horse of the Rebel Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Three weeks ago, he nailed National Treasure's win at the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Menez is low on Forte, even though he is the top favorite. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Forte has lost only once in seven career starts. Last year, he won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile en route to being named the champion 2-year-old.

But Menez questions whether Forte already has peaked. "The 95 Beyer Speed Figure he earned in winning the Florida Derby is three points less than the 98 he earned in winning the Fountain of Youth and five points less than the 100 he earned in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is using Forte only sparingly in his 2023 Belmont Stakes bets. See which other 2023 Belmont Stakes horses to fade here.

Another curveball: Menez is high on Arcangelo, even though he's an 8-1 longshot. Trained by Jena Antonucci, Arcangelo has two wins and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Peter Pan Stakes, the local prep for the Belmont.

In that race, Arcangelo edged out the well regarded Bishops Bay despite going four-wide around the far turn. "This ridgling is improving at the right time," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is using Arcangelo prominently in his 2023 Belmont Stakes betting strategy. See which 2023 Belmont Stakes contenders he is backing at SportsLine.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, horses, post draw