The 2020-21 Hockey East season is in full swing and continues with a home-and-home series between No. 3 Boston College and No. 14 Northeastern.

Boston College has gotten off to a 6-2 start this season, but has dropped two of its last three games to the likes of Connecticut and New Hampshire. Most recently, Boston College came away with a 3-2 win over New Hampshire last Sunday. Mike Hardman, Casey Carreau, and Mark McLaughlin each scoring a goal in that contest. In addition, goalie Spencer Knights stopped 27 shots in the overtime victory.

Meanwhile, Northeastern has accumulated a 6-3-2 record so far this season and is coming off a 7-0 win against New Hampshire. In the win, Northeastern center Zach Solow led the way with four points (two goals & two assists) and the Huskies had six different goal scorers. It also didn't hurt that Northeastern goalie Connor Murphy stopped 37 shots to keep New Hampshire off the score sheet.

Here's how to watch Friday and Saturday's games.

Northeastern vs. Boston College

