Breeders' Cup 2018 at Churchill Downs: Odds, contenders, purse, TV channel, stream on fuboTV

The 2018 Breeders' Cup, the year-end horse racing showcase featuring a record $30 million in combined purses, will be held on Friday and Saturday at Churchill Downs. Over those two days, 14 races will be held, culminating in the titular Breeders' Cup Classic -- which boasts a $6 million purse and has been called the Super Bowl of horse racing.

The packed two-day slate features the most races in North America, and the best horses in the world congregate to race. While the Triple Crown generally hosts North American 3-year-olds, the Breeders' Cup hosts 2-year-olds for "Future Stars Friday" while Saturday belongs to mares ages 3 and up.

The Breeders' Cup Classic will feature Thunder Snow from Dubai, Roaring Lion from England and Yoshida from Japan. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert will have two horses in play: McKinzie and West Coast. The early favorite is Accelerate.

Triple Crown and 2015 Breeders' Cup winner American Pharaoh highlights an undercard that also features future Hall of Famers Cigar and Zenyatta, while the Breeders' Cup Mile will feature some of the best horses from Europe.

Here are the post positions and early odds for the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic.

Post Position Horse Odds 1 Thunder Snow 15/1 2 Roaring Lion 12/1 3 Catholic Boy 6/1 4 Gunnerva 20/1 5 Lone Sailor 50/1 6 McKinzie 6/1 7 West Coast 5/1 8 Pavel 30/1 9 Mendelssohn 12/1 10 Yoshida 10/1 11 Mind Your Biscuits 8/1 12 Axelrod 30/1 13 Discreet Lover 30/1 14 Accelerate 7/2

In posts 15 and 16, Collected and Toast of New York are eligible at 20/1 and 30/1 odds, respectively.

Here's the information you need to watch the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday.

2018 Breeders' Cup Classic

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3



Saturday, Nov. 3 Time: 5:44 p.m. ET



5:44 p.m. ET Location: Churchill Downs Racetrack -- Louisville, Kentucky



Churchill Downs Racetrack -- Louisville, Kentucky Purse: $6 million



$6 million Channel: NBC



NBC Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



There will be more coverage for undercard events. On Friday, NBC Sports' coverage of Future Stars Friday will start at 3 p.m. ET, and on Saturday coverage will begin at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports. The coverage will switch to NBC at 3:30 for the Breeders' Cup Mile, Distaff, Turf and, finally, Classic.