College baseball: How to watch Long Beach State vs. No. 13 UC Santa Barbara on CBS Sports Digital
Santa Barbara has a weekend series with an in-state rival
UC Santa Barbara baseball is off to a scorching start this year, having gone 37-7 over its first 44 games. This weekend, coming off a sweep against CSUN, it faces in-state rival Long Beach State. UCSB has not lost since April 27 against UC Riverside.
All of that has UCSB sitting at 13th in the country. Long Beach State will have its work cut out for it. At 11-35, the Dirtbags will have their work cut out for them. They're looking to hinder a crosstown rival this weekend, but they'll have to do so on the road.
Here's how you can watch the weekend series between UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State.
Long Beach State vs. No. 13 UC Santa Barbara
- Dates: Friday, May 10; Saturday, May 11; Sunday, May 12
- Times: 3 p.m. PST (Friday); 2 p.m. PST (Saturday); 1 p.m. PST (Sunday)
- Friday stream: SportsLive
- Saturday Stream: SportsLive
- Sunday Stream: SportsLive
