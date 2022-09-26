Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge surpassed his own world record in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. Kipchoge turned in a blazing time of 2:01:09 at the marathon, besting his previous world record time by 30 seconds.

The Kenyan native finished the first 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of the Berlin Marathon in 28:23 then had a time of 42:32 when he reached 15 kilometers (9.3 miles), which made a time of under two hours possible. Defending Berlin Marathon champion Guye Adola and Ethiopian Andamiak Belihu stayed with Kipchoge in the early going, but the 37-year-old runner eventually pulled away from the rest of the pack.

Kipchoge set the previous record in 2018 on the exact same course, and he is not an outlier. According to USA Today, the men's world record has now been set eight consecutive times at the Berlin Marathon.

"I planned to go out fast in the first half," Kipchoge said after Sunday's race, according to USA Today. "My legs and my body still feel young. But the most important thing is my mind, and that also feels fresh and young. I'm so happy to break the world record."

In 2019, Kipchoge became the first person to ever run a marathon in under two hours when he finished the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in 1:59:40. However, the IAAF didn't recognize the accomplishment as a world record because it took place in an unofficial training run.

Kipchoge has been victorious in 15 of the last 17 marathons he's participated in. The Kenyan marathon runner won gold medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.