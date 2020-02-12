Formula One postpones Chinese Grand Prix due to coronavirus outbreak

With the coronovirus spreading through China, Formula One decided to postpone the Chinese Grand Prix, according to ESPN. The event, which is held in Shanghai, was scheduled for April 19, but racing promoter Juss Sports Group asked for the race to be postponed.

Formula One put out a statement on Wednesday in which the racing organization said that they are working with local authorities and the promoter to look into "the viability of potential alternative dates for the Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve."

Formula One boss Chase Carey noted that the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the safety of everyone involved.

"We're not going to do something that isn't good for us or the teams," he said at an event in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In addition, Formula One is continuing to monitor Vietnam's connection to the coronavirus since it shares a border with China. The Vietnam Grand Prix is scheduled for April 5 and as of right now, it's still expected to take place.

"The reality of today, in most other countries [away from China], the number of people affected is a handful," Carey said. "But we don't know what it will be in a week or two."

The Chinese Grand Prix is the first Formula One raceto be postponed since the 2011 Bahrain Grand Prix, which was related to civil unrest in the region.

According to CBS News, there have been more than 1,100 deaths and 45,500 people have gotten sick as a result of the coronavirus.