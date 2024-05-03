Trainer Steve Asmussen has racked up over 10,000 wins in his Hall-of-Fame career, but he's still seeking an elusive first victory in the Kentucky Derby. Asmussen will saddle one entry in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field on Saturday, Track Phantom, in his 26th attempt to win the Run for the Roses. Nehro (2011), Lookin at Lee (2017) and Epicenter (2022) were all runner-ups trained by Asmussen, but could Track Phantom finally give the legendary trainer his first Kentucky Derby win and defeat the other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses? Joel Rosario won the 2013 Kentucky Derby on Orb and he'll be in the saddle on Track Phantom, who is priced at 20-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds.

Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite after winning the Florida Derby by 13.5 lengths, while Sierra Leone is 3-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby betting odds after racking up 155 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby field only includes two jockeys who have ever earned a true victory in the Run for the Roses, with John Velazquez winning three times (2011, 2017, 2020) and Rosario winning in 2013. Florent Geroux technically won the Kentucky Derby in 2021, but Mandaloun wasn't declared the winner until nearly a year after the race when Medina Spirit was stripped after a lengthy investigation into a failed drug test. Meanwhile, Maximum Security crossed the line first in 2019, but Flavien Prat earned a victory with Country House after Maximum Security was disqualified for aggressive riding.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2024 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years.

He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

Demling is not taking Fierceness (5-2) to win this year, even though he's the favorite. Instead, he is building his tickets around Sierra Leone and a massive double-digit longshot who "keeps getting better and better." You can see his picks here.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2024. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures