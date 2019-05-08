Georgia sprinter impales himself with javelin in horrific accident, undergoes surgery

An athlete at the University of Georgia was rushed to the hospital this week after accidentally getting impaled by a javelin.

According to a police report obtained by DawgNation.com, freshman Bulldogs sprinter Elija Godwin fell backward onto a javelin that was planted into the ground at the UGA track on Tuesday. It struck him just below his shoulder blade and left him with a punctured and collapsed lung. Upon arriving at the scene, rescue workers "grinded off" the part of the javelin that was sticking out of Goodwin.

He was rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after the javelin pierced him, per the Associated Press. The freshman is expected to make a full recovery and remains in stable condition following surgery to remove the piece that was inside of him.

"It was truly an accident," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told DawgNation.com. "Nobody threw anything or anything like that."

McGarity added thanks to the local authorities for assisting during the incident and helping Goodwin get to the hospital.

"We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija," Ron Courson, the school's director of sports medicine, said through a UGA statement on Wednesday. "Special thanks to our sports medicine staff, UGA Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Fire-Rescue, National EMS, and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center."