Last year's Hockey East season ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the 2020 NCAA tournaments to be canceled as well. This year Hockey East is back, running from November 20 to March of 2021.

At the time of the shutdown last season, the men's field was projected to have four teams in the tournament, the most of all conferences. The men's regular season title went to Boston College, who beat out UMass, UMass Lowell and Maine. Northeastern won the women's tournament crown last year, their third in three years.

This season, all games will be streamed for free on SportsLive, with select games streamed free in the CBS Sports apps. Games broadcast on NESN/NESN+ will be unavailable on the CBS Sports apps streams in New England.

Hockey East This Week on CBS Sports Digital:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Jan. 29

Men:

UConn at Merrimack, 3 p.m.



No. 17 Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.



No. 16 UMass Lowell at #10 UMass, 8 p.m.



Women:

Merrimack at No. 4 Northeastern, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at No. 9 Providence, 6 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 30

Men:

Merrimack at UConn, 3 p.m.

No. 10 UMass at No. 16 UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.



Women:

No. 4 Northeastern at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

UConn at No. 7 Boston College, 3 p.m.



No. 9 Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.



Sunday, Jan. 31

Men:

New Hampshire at No. 17 Providence, 3:30 p.m.

Women:

No. 7 Boston College at UConn, 3 p.m.



Tuesday, Feb. 2

Men:

No. 1 Boston College at #14 Northeastern, 7 p.m.



How to watch Hockey East 2020-21 season:

Dates: November 20, 2020 - March 2021

Time: Varies

Location: Varies

Streaming: Free on SportsLive, select games free on the CBS Sports apps

TV: NESN/NESN+