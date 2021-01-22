Last year's Hockey East season ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the 2020 NCAA tournaments to be canceled as well. This year Hockey East is back, running from November 20 to March of 2021.

At the time of the shutdown last season, the men's field was projected to have four teams in the tournament, the most of all conferences. The men's regular season title went to Boston College, who beat out UMass, UMass Lowell and Maine. Northeastern won the women's tournament crown last year, their third in three years.

This season, all games will be streamed for free on SportsLive, with select games streamed free in the CBS Sports apps. Games broadcast on NESN/NESN+ will be unavailable on the CBS Sports apps streams in New England.

Hockey East This Week on CBS Sports Digital:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, January 22

Men:

#18 Providence at #8 UMass, 3 p.m.



Maine at Boston University, 3:30 p.m.



UConn at #1 Boston College, 4 p.m.



Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.



Women:

#7 Providence at #4 Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.



Holy Cross at UConn, 6 p.m.



Saturday, January 23

Men:

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 4 p.m.



#1 Boston College at UConn, 4 p.m.



Maine at Boston University, 6:30 p.m.



#8 UMass at #18 Providence, 7 p.m.



Women:

#4 Northeastern at #7 Providence, Noon



Maine at Boston University, 1 p.m.



UConn at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.



Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.



Sunday, January 24

Women:

Maine at Boston University, 3 p.m.



Vermont at #8 Boston College, 7 p.m.



Monday, January 25

Women:

Vermont at #8 Boston College, 3 p.m.



How to watch Hockey East 2020-21 season:

Dates: November 20, 2020 - March 2021

Time: Varies

Location: Varies

Streaming: Free on SportsLive, select games free on the CBS Sports apps

TV: NESN/NESN+