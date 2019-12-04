How to watch: PRCA National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

The National Finals Rodeo is the culmination of the season for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the top rodeo circuit in the country. The event takes place every December at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas and is a stage for some of the top cowboys and barrel racers on the planet.

The top 15 contestants in the world will participate in several standard rodeo events such as bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bronc riding, and tie-down roping. The Wrangler NFR consists of 10 rounds with one round taking place per day of the tournament, which lasts from Dec. 5-14. Cowboys and barrel racers can earn money by placing in first through sixth place in any round.

At the conclusion of the event, the rodeo world champions are determined by their total earnings for the season. When it is all said and done, there are two champions in each various event (four for team roping) with one being the average winner (won by having best cumulative time or score over the 10 rounds) and the world champion (finished the year with the most money).

Here's how you can check out all of the action.

PRCA National Finals Rodeo



Date: Thursday, Dec. 5

Thursday, Dec. 5 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Pro Rodeo TV

Live stream is available in Canada and around the world. In the U.S., viewers can watch live on CBS Sports Network and on-demand 12 hours after the event ends at ProRodeoTV.com.