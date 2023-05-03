Horse racing's Super Bowl takes place on Saturday, when 20 three-year-old horses leave the starting gate in the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Two-time Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher will try to win his third Kentucky Derby and will send out the top two choices in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds: Florida Derby winner Forte (3-1) and Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice (5-1). Trainer Brad Cox has the 8-1 third choice in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire.

Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move and Japanese invader Derma Sotogake are the co-fourth choices on the 2023 Kentucky Derby morning-line at 10-1. Post time for the first leg of the Triple Crown is 6:57 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top choices in this wide-open 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing guru Gene Menez has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park for $798.70. And in his last seven races for SportsLine he has cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes ($172.50), the exacta in the Southwest Stakes ($468), the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes ($180), the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes ($228), the place horse of the Rebel Stakes ($102.50) and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes ($255.50).

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Forte, even though he is the reigning two-year-old champion and the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. A son of Violence, Forte has six wins in seven career starts. He is coming off a one-length win over Mage in the Florida Derby.

Even though Forte is the favorite, he doesn't own an edge over the 2023 Kentucky Derby field in speed figures. His career-best 100 Beyer ranks below Two Phil's (101) and is tied with Practical Move, who has run two 100s. "Do you really want to take 3-1 on the Kentucky Derby favorite? He can absolutely win this race, but that's a short price, especially one year after Rich Strike won at 80-1," Menez told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Menez is bullish on the chances of Two Phil's, even though he is a 12-1 longshot. Trained by Larry Rivelli, Two Phil's has four wins, one second and one third in eight career starts. He is coming off a 5¼-length win in the Jeff Ruby Steaks.

That victory earned a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 101, the best of any horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. "He is improving at the right time, and he has looked like a million bucks in the morning, turning in back-to-back bullet workouts in preparation for the Derby," Menez told SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby bets

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw