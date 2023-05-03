Horse racing's Triple Crown gets underway on Saturday at Churchill Downs when the 2023 Kentucky Derby goes to post at 6:57 p.m. ET. "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" is the culmination of months of Kentucky Derby prep races. Now that the 2023 Kentucky Derby post draw has been revealed and the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds are out, bettors are studying the 2023 Kentucky Derby field and looking for the best values. Three horses -- Forte (5-2), Tapit Trice (5-1) and Angel of Empire (8-1) -- are getting single-digit odds. Reincarnate, Continuar, Sun Thunder and Jace's Road are the biggest longshots at 50-1, giving bettors a huge range of price options for their 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Trainer Bob Baffert has dominated the Kentucky Derby in recent history, saddling a record-tying six winners. But with Baffert serving the second year of his two-year ban from this race following a positive drug test for 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit, other 2023 Kentucky Derby trainers will move into the spotlight. Todd Pletcher has a chance to saddle his third Kentucky Derby winner on Saturday. He's the trainer for Forte, Tapit Trice and Kingsbarn, all 2023 Kentucky Derby horses listed at 12-1 or lower. Brad Cox (Hit Show, Verifying, Jace's Road, Angel of Empire) and Tim Yakteen (Reincarnate, Practical Move) are the other trainers saddling multiple horses on Saturday. A win by any of Pletcher's horses would move him into a tie for the third-most Kentucky Derby wins by a trainer. Cox is looking for his second career Kentucky Derby win, while Yakteen is looking for his first.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4,101.20 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike and Epicenter.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $14,870.70 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $321,500.10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon and Simplification.

