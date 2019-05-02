Kentucky Derby odds, picks 2019: Maximum Security, Roadster, Improbable predictions from horse racing insider

After entering Wednesday as the favorite leading up to the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Omaha Beach (previously 4-1) won't run due to a trapped epiglottis and will be scratched, trainer Richard Mandella announced. Jockey Mike Smith, who made the tough call to ride Omaha Beach over Roadster in the Kentucky Derby 2019, is now without a horse. Trainer Bob Baffert announced that he'll stick with Florent Geroux in the saddle atop Roadster (5-1), who now moves inside one spot and will run from the No. 16 post. Fellow Baffert horses Game Winner (9-2) and Improbable (5-1) have also moved to the top of the 2019 Kentucky Derby odds board. The unbeaten Maximum Security has improved to 6-1, while Tacitus is 8-1. Following Wednesday's shakeup, you should listen to the predictions from SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, before making any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off three impressive handicapping weekends. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. He's excelled picking Kentucky Derby prep races and knows a winning horse when he sees one.

Those horse racing picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup and released where he believes every horse will finish.

One shocker: We can tell you he says Roadster, one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites at 5-1, doesn't even crack the top five. The Bob Baffert horse will be coming out of the No. 16 post on Saturday, and that wide trip could be problematic for the three-year-old Santa Anita Derby winner.

In that Santa Anita Derby win, Roadster had an easy run on the inside where he was able to hang back eight lengths off the pace before swinging wide down the stretch to run down Game Winner, who ran the entire race from the outside. However, this time around, Roadster will be forced to make the longer run and could be forced into a more frantic early pace.

Demling has locked in his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for Maximum Security, now listed at 6-1. The Jason Servis-trained three-year-old is undefeated in four career starts, winning the Florida Derby easily to earn his way into the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup at Churchill Downs. He earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 101 for that trip around Gulfstream Park and is one of only three horses to hit triple-digits during prep season along with Improbable and the now-scratched Omaha Beach.

That being said, he's also only raced around two turns once. His other three wins all came in races of seven furlongs or shorter and all four of his career starts were at Gulfstream Park. Maximum Security has the speed to contend for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, but experience could be a concern.

Demling also has a strong read on Improbable, one of the favorites in the latest Kentucky Derby 2019 odds at 5-1. One of three Baffert entries among the favored 2019 Kentucky Derby horses, Improbable prefers to stalk the pace and tries to make up ground late. However, jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. could employ a different strategy after second-place finishes on wet tracks at the Arkansas Derby and at the Rebel Stakes. Saturday's 2019 Kentucky Derby weather forecast is calling for showers once again.

As a two-year-old, Improbable was undefeated, winning the Los Alamitos Futurity at 1 1/16 miles and making a name for himself as one of the top 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders. And his experience on a sloppy track at Oaklawn Park could be a major advantage at Churchill Downs. He'll be ridden by 2018 jockey earnings leader Irad Ortiz after his brother Jose Ortiz opted to ride Tacitus (8-1).

