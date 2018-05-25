Monmouth Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who nailed Derby preps reveals picks
Jody Demling has won 10 straight Derby-Oaks doubles and called the Arkansas, Louisiana derbys
The $200,000 Monmouth Stakes runs Saturday at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. Post time is 6:29 p.m. ET. Money Multiplier, trained by Chad Brown, is the morning line favorite at 5-2, while Projected is next on the Monmouth Stakes odds board at 3-1. Every horse but one is going off at lower than 10-1, and a field of seven will run 1 1/8 miles over the turf course.
Before you bet the loaded field of the 2018 Monmouth Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.
A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Monmouth Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.
He followed up his win a year ago at Churchill Downs by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the final Triple Crown race -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.
Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.
To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip. At the Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and off-track, which is exactly what happened. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.
Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Monmouth Stakes picks and listed where he believes all seven horses will finish.
We can tell you Demling says Money Multiplier, the Vegas favorite, falls short of winning the Monmouth Stakes.
Although Demling told SportsLine that Money Multiplier "should be sitting on a huge effort," it won't be enough against an extremely competitive 2018 Monmouth Stakes field.
Money Multiplier has finished no better than third in his last four starts, including a disappointing seventh-place showing at the Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap and eighth-place finish out of 11 horses at the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic. He's a horse to fade on Saturday.
Instead, Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.
Which horse wins the $200,000 Monmouth Stakes? And what sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Monmouth Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Monmouth Stakes.
Money Multiplier (5-2)
Projected (3-1)
Divisidero (4-1)
Frostmourne (4-1)
Force The Pass (9-2)
Doctor Mounty (8-1)
Murad Khan (12-1)
-
Justify's breeding rights sold for $60M?
Those are some expensive horse genes
-
How to watch Indianapolis 500
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's Indianapolis 500
-
Audible will not run in Belmont Stakes
Trainer Todd Pletcher announced that the third-place horse at the Kentucky Derby is out for...
-
How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV
Froome made a huge push Friday to take the general classification lead
-
Santa Anita Gold Cup odds, predictions
Jody Demling has correctly pick nine of the last 14 Preakness winners
-
Belmont Stakes picks: Hop on Hofburg
Jody Demling nailed Tapwrit beating Irish War Cry in 2017 and hit the Belmont superfecta