NCAA men's water polo: How to watch No. 9 USC vs. No. 9 Long Beach State on SportsLive
What to know to catch a top-10 water polo matchup on Saturday
No. 3 USC men's water polo is riding high right now after stunning No. 1 Stanford on Sunday, and it will look to continue that success against another top-10 opponent this weekend. Long Beach State is ranked No. 9, and it will try to avenge an earlier loss to USC, which is now 22-1 on the season.
The Trojans' lone loss was against Stanford. The team is a certifiable powerhouse, and the 7-9 Long Beach squad will certainly have its work cut out for it while trying to remain in the top 10. The 49ers have dropped eight of their last nine after starting the season 6-1. USC, meanwhile, is surging toward a No. 1 ranking. Avenging its only loss this season earlier in the week should help the cause, and a dominant showing on Saturday would go a long way.
Here's how you can watch USC and Long Beach State on Saturday.
No. 3 USC vs. No. 9 Long Beach State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 20
- Time: 4 p.m. EST
- Location: Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center -- Long Beach, California
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. In addition to De La Salle content for several sports, users can view live streams of other high-profile prep football games, as well as many high school state championships from all over the country for a variety of sports.
-
UConn vs. Liberty field hockey preview
Everything you need to know to tune in for this week's critical Big East showdown
-
How to watch Baylor vs. WVU volleyball
Everything you need to know to tune into this weekend's action
-
Nike signs runner with cerebral palsy
Justin Gallegos has a goal to finish a half marathon in under two hours, and Nike wants to...
-
2018 Shadwell Turf Mile odds, picks
Jody Demling cashed his trifecta and superfecta at the Pennsylvania Derby
-
Chicago Marathon: Runners, how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's run in the Windy City
-
UConn vs. Princeton field hockey preview
Here's everything you need to know to tune in for this weekend's action