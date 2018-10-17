NCAA men's water polo: How to watch No. 9 USC vs. No. 9 Long Beach State on SportsLive

No. 3 USC men's water polo is riding high right now after stunning No. 1 Stanford on Sunday, and it will look to continue that success against another top-10 opponent this weekend. Long Beach State is ranked No. 9, and it will try to avenge an earlier loss to USC, which is now 22-1 on the season.

The Trojans' lone loss was against Stanford. The team is a certifiable powerhouse, and the 7-9 Long Beach squad will certainly have its work cut out for it while trying to remain in the top 10. The 49ers have dropped eight of their last nine after starting the season 6-1. USC, meanwhile, is surging toward a No. 1 ranking. Avenging its only loss this season earlier in the week should help the cause, and a dominant showing on Saturday would go a long way.

Here's how you can watch USC and Long Beach State on Saturday.

No. 3 USC vs. No. 9 Long Beach State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20



Saturday, Oct. 20 Time: 4 p.m. EST



4 p.m. EST Location: Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center -- Long Beach, California



Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center -- Long Beach, California Stream: SportsLive



The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. In addition to De La Salle content for several sports, users can view live streams of other high-profile prep football games, as well as many high school state championships from all over the country for a variety of sports.