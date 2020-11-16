As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World's Strongest Man competition was postponed by six months from May to November. On Sunday, the competition was won by Oleksi Novikov. He lifted 1,185 pounds in the partial deadlift, which is a new world record.

Novikov, 24, is the youngest person since 1984 to win the World's Strongest Man competition. In addition, he is just the second event winner to hail from Ukraine. The event will be air on CBS on Dec. 26.

"It's unbelievable," Novikov told USA Today via a translator. "You must feel this, and you understand then. I can't explain this emotion."

The highlight of Novikov's victory was his performance in the partial deadlift event. The Ukrainian native lifted the 1,185-pound bar an estimated 18 inches off the ground. That beat a previous world record that was set in 1983.

"When I walk in, I think, 'Hmm, it's not heavy. It's no problem,'" Novikov said.

The event was rescheduled again this past week as a result of Hurricane Eta hitting the city of Bradenton, Fla. where the event was scheduled to take place. Organizers ended up moving the event to the Bradenton Area Convention Center for Sunday's competition.