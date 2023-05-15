Trainer Chad Brown skipped the Kentucky Derby with Early Voting last year before winning the Preakness Stakes, and he will try to accomplish the same feat with Blazing Sevens during Saturday's 2023 Preakness Stakes. The colt finished in third place behind Tapit Trice and Verifying at the Blue Grass Stakes his last time out. He is fittingly going to come out of gate No. 7 following Monday's Preakness Stakes 2023 post position draw. The morning-line 2023 Preakness Stakes odds have Blazing Sevens at 6-1 on the horse racing odds board. Mage is the 8-5 favorite out of gate No. 3 for Saturday's Preakness 2023 after winning the Kentucky Derby.

Mage is trying to become the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest! He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

2023 Preakness Stakes predictions for Mage, Red Route One

One surprise: Demling is high on Red Route One, even though he's a double-digit underdog. Owner Ron Winchell and trainer Steve Asmussen had their Preakness Stakes hopes dashed last year when Early Voting beat their favored colt Epicenter. Early Voting was sired by Gun Runner, who Winchell still co-owns and Asmussen trained, and Red Route One is another one of his sons.

The chestnut horse earned graded stakes placings in the Breeders' Futurity, Southwest Stakes, and Rebel Stakes before winning the Bath House Row Stakes to earn his spot in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field. He has a striking resemblance to Gun Runner, who finished third in the 2016 Kentucky Derby before skipping the Preakness two weeks later. Red Route One's win at the Bath House Row Stakes made Asmussen the winningest trainer in Oaklawn Park's history, and Demling believes he can make Asmussen a three-time Preakness Stakes winner on Sunday.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite. The chestnut colt's ownership group confirmed their horse will be in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field following a training session at Churchill Downs on May 12. Mage warmed up in the mile chute before galloping more than a mile under exercise rider J.J. Delgado.

He is trying to become the first horse to win the Triple Crown since Justify (2018), needing two more victories to complete the historic feat. Mage posted the best speed figure (106) of his career in his Kentucky Derby victory, but has gone over 100 in three of his four races this year. His lone loss during those three races came against Forte in the Florida Derby, but Forte is not expected to race in the Preakness Stakes 2023.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, will not race in the Preakness Stakes 2023. He was placed on the veterinarian's list the day of the Kentucky Derby and horses on that list are not allowed to enter upcoming races. Forte will be off the list in time for the Preakness 2023, but entry for the second jewel of the Triple Crown was on Monday, May 15.

Trainer Todd Pletcher originally told reporters he wants clarification regarding his star horses' status. Forte would need a workout and a blood test to get off the veterinarian's list, but none of that mattered following Monday's 2023 Preakness Stakes post draw. The multiple Grade 1 winner galloped 1 3/8 miles at Churchill Downs two days after being scratched by KHRC veterinarians and could race in the future.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

