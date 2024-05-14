The second leg of the horse racing Triple Crown will be held on Saturday when the 2024 Preakness Stakes is run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. This will be the 149th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans and post time for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET. There are three horses in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field that will make the quick turnaround after running in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. Mystik Dan won in a photo finish and is 5-2 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, while fourth-place finisher Catching Freedom is 6-1 among the 2024 Preakness Stakes horses and 15th-place finisher Just Steel is 15-1.

Arkansas Derby winner Muth is the 8-5 favorite as he finally hits the Triple Crown trail after being ineligible for the Kentucky Derby with trainer Bob Baffert serving a suspension. The other 2024 Preakness Stakes contenders include Imagination (6-1), Tuscan Gold (8-1), Seize the Grey (15-1), Uncle Heavy (20-1) and Mugatu (20-1). Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks for the 149th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, you need to see our 2024 Preakness Stakes cheat sheet and past performances featuring analysis from renowned horse racing handicapper Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 16 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

2024 Preakness Stakes cheat sheet

With SportsLine's Preakness Stakes 2024 cheat sheet, you'll get valuable information for every horse in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field. The 2024 Preakness Stakes cheat sheet will give you post position, connections, odds, career record, earnings, past performances and speed figures. You'll also get analysis from Demling on each horse, including his breakdown of Imagination, who runs out of eight-time Preakness winner Bob Baffert's barn.

With Baffert suspended from the Kentucky Derby, Imagination and favorite Muth weren't eligible to run in the Kentucky Derby despite the fact that they would have qualified on points. Now, Imagination gets his shot to hit the Triple Crown trail and the general consensus is that this Into Mischief colt out of Empire Maker mare Magical Feeling has the talent to be a factor. He has never finished worse than second in six career starts and he was the San Felipe Stakes winner before finishing as the runner-up at the Santa Anita Derby.

Imagination

Post position: 9

Trainer: Bob Baffert (Preakness Stakes winner in '97, '98, '01, '02, '10, '15, '18, '23)

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Odds: 6-1

Career earnings: $406,800 (sixth in Preakness field)

Career record (starts-win-place-show): 6-2-4-0

Notable win: San Felipe Stakes (G3)

Best consensus speed figure: 98 (fifth in Preakness field)

Last Race: 2nd by nk Santa Anita Derby (G1)

Analysis: The Santa Anita Derby runner-up is another from the Baffert barn. This son of Into Mischief has a bright, bright future.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures