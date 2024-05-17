After winning the Kentucky Derby by a nose, Mystik Dan will seek the middle jewel of the Triple Crown when he runs in the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. The race will be held at Pimlico Race Course and post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET with eight 2024 Preakness Stakes horses slated to run. Nine horses drew into the 2024 Preakness Stakes field, but race favorite Muth (8-5) was scratched on Wednesday after spiking a fever overnight. Muth's withdrawal now makes Mystik Dan the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, but he'll have five fresh Preakness Stakes 2024 horses to contend with while he makes the two-week turnaround from Churchill Downs.

Imagination (6-1) was the Santa Anita Derby runner-up and would have qualified for the Kentucky Derby on points, but wasn't eligible because trainer Bob Baffert was suspended. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

After Muth's withdrawal, Baffert's only entry in the 2024 Preakness Stakes is Imagination, and his circumstances are reminiscent of 2023 Preakness winner National Treasure. Baffert's eighth winner had a second, two thirds and a fourth in four graded stakes races against quality fields and looked fresh after a six-week layoff between the Santa Anita Derby and the Preakness. Imagination has never finished worse than second in six career starts and Baffert said he was peaking with six weeks to train after Santa Anita. Baffert is an eight-time Preakness winner, winning the second leg of the Triple Crown in '97, '98, '01, '02, '10, '15, '18 and '23. D. Wayne Lukas (six times), Chad Brown (twice) and Kenneth McPeek (once) are the other three trainers in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field with a previous win in the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $31.80 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $24.20 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens and Mage.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $72.40 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, Mage and Red Route One.

