Jockey Tyler Gaffalione made his debut in the Preakness Stakes in 2019 and achieved instant glory, riding War of Will to victory. He has been unable to return to the winner's circle, however, after he finished eighth with both Thousand Words in 2020 and Happy Jack in 2022. Gaffalione will make another attempt at his second win when he guides Tuscan Gold in the 2024 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. The 29-year-old nearly won his second Triple Crown race earlier this month, but Sierra Leone lost by a nose to Mystik Dan in the Kentucky Derby. Tuscan Gold, who finished third in the Louisiana Derby in March, is 9-2 and Mystik Dan is the 8-5 favorite in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. Catching Freedom (7-2) and Imagination (3-1) round out the top four 2024 Preakness Stakes horses.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Most importantly, he correctly called National Treasure to win last year's Preakness.

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he is the Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness 2024 favorite. There are several 2024 Preakness Stakes horses capable of giving Mystik Dan a strong challenge for the win, including Just Steel. Trained by Hall-of-Famer D. Wayne Lukas, Just Steel was 17th in the Kentucky Derby, but finished second in his previous three starts and crossed the finish line ahead of Mystik Dan in two of them.

A lack of rest also could be a problem for Mystik Dan. The only other time the colt had only two weeks between starts occurred in November, when he posted his first career win at Churchill Downs and finished a distant fifth at the same track 13 days later. "To me, this is a red flag," Menez told SportsLine. Menez will not be using Mystik Dan in any of his wagers. You can see all of Menez's 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

