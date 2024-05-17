Hall-of -Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a total of 14 career wins in the three races that make up the Triple Crown, including six in the Preakness Stakes. However, he hasn't had a victory since 2013, when Oxbow made his way to the winner's circle at the Preakness. Lukas will have two chances to end his drought on Saturday as Seize the Grey and Just Steel are among the entries in the 2024 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Seize the Grey and Just Steel both 15-1 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. Mystik Dan is 5-2 and expected to start the race as the favorite since Muth (8-5) was scratched on Wednesday due to a fever. Catching Freedom and Imagination are 6-1 among the 2024 Preakness Stakes horses, while Tuscan Gold rounds out the top four in the eight-horse 2024 Preakness Stakes field at 8-1.

Post time for the second leg of the Triple Crown is 7:01 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions, given the success he had in last year's race.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Most importantly, he correctly called National Treasure to win last year's Preakness.

For Saturday, Menez has handicapped the 2024 Preakness Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he is the Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness 2024 favorite. Mystik Dan is looking to become the 37th horse in history to win both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes and first since 2018, when Justified went on to capture the Belmont Stakes and become the 13th Triple Crown winner. It was determined that he beat Sierra Leone by a nose at Churchill Downs on May 4 in the race's first three-horse photo finish since 1947.

Mystik Dan held off late charges by both Sierra Leone and Forever Young in the Kentucky Derby, and that could hurt his chances on Saturday, especially since things did not go well the first time he ran on short rest. Back in November, he finished fifth - eight lengths behind race winner Who Dey - after recording his first career victory two weeks earlier. "To me, this is a red flag," Menez told SportsLine. Menez will not be using Mystik Dan in any of his wagers. You can see all of Menez's 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks

Moreover, Menez's top pick is a horse who is "set up to run a career-best race." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who should "come running late." He is including these horses in his wagers, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Preakness Stakes 149? What double-digit longshot has a big chance, and how has Menez constructed his wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed last year's winner, and find out.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders, post positions