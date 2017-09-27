The Jonah Keri Podcast: Morgan Campbell

Jonah Keri talks Toronto Star sports business reporter Morgan Campbell

morgan-campbell-photo-1.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri takes a knee with Toronto Star sports business reporter Morgan Campbell about #takeaknee, economics, and race; the dehumanizing influence of daily fantasy; #sticktosports; representing groups to which you don't belong; the working class; false balance in journalism; Cam Newton and trying to please everyone; activism in baseball; the student athlete union at Morgan's alma mater Northwestern; what ESPN should have done in response to Jemele Hill's tweet; Mayweather-McGregor and whether boxing needs gimmicks; whether boxing judges are corrupt; the merits of track and field; and Morgan's Life Tips. 

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories