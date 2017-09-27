The Jonah Keri Podcast: Morgan Campbell
Jonah Keri talks Toronto Star sports business reporter Morgan Campbell
In this episode: Jonah Keri takes a knee with Toronto Star sports business reporter Morgan Campbell about #takeaknee, economics, and race; the dehumanizing influence of daily fantasy; #sticktosports; representing groups to which you don't belong; the working class; false balance in journalism; Cam Newton and trying to please everyone; activism in baseball; the student athlete union at Morgan's alma mater Northwestern; what ESPN should have done in response to Jemele Hill's tweet; Mayweather-McGregor and whether boxing needs gimmicks; whether boxing judges are corrupt; the merits of track and field; and Morgan's Life Tips.
