The 2020 Tour de France began in Nice, France on Saturday, Aug. 29 and concluded on Sunday, Sept. 20 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Tadej Pogacar became the youngest winner of the Tour de France since 1904, securing the yellow jersey a day before turning 22.
After the win, Pogacar expressed his excitement to even just be at the iconic race, saying it was the cherry on top to win.
"It's unbelievable - really crazy. Even if I din't win – if I was second or even last – it wouldn't matter, it would be still nice to be here. But this is just the top of the top. I cannot describe this feeling with words," he said.
The race is traditionally 3,470 kilometers, or 2,1576 miles, long and consists of 21 stages. There was one stage per day, except for Sept. 5 and 14. The route for the race included eight mountain-top finishes and one key mountain time trial.
The 107th Tour de France was different than those in years past, due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The schedule was moved around due to the COVID-19 outbreak, meaning the Tour de France was the first Grand Tour of the season, following a two-month postponement.
Check below to see how the race developed after each stage:
Winners, by stage
- Stage 1: Alexander Kristoff
- Stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe
- Stage 3: Caleb Ewan
- Stage 4: Primoz Roglic
- Stage 5: Wout van Aert
- Stage 6: Alexey Lutsenk
- Stage 7: Wout van Aert
- Stage 8: Nans Peters
- Stage 9: Tadej Pogacar
- Stage 10: Sam Bennett
- Stage 11: Caleb Ewan
- Stage 12: Marc Hirschi
- Stage 13: Daniel Martinez
- Stage 14: Soren Kragh Andersen
- Stage 15: Tadej Pogacar
- Stage 16: Lennard Kamna
- Stage 17: Miguel Angel Lopez
- Stage 18: Michal Kwiatowski
- Stage 19: Soren Kragh Andersen
- Stage 20: Tadej Pogacar
- Stage 21: Sam Bennett