The 2020 Tour de France began in Nice, France on Saturday, Aug. 29 and concluded on Sunday, Sept. 20 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Tadej Pogacar became the youngest winner of the Tour de France since 1904, securing the yellow jersey a day before turning 22.

After the win, Pogacar expressed his excitement to even just be at the iconic race, saying it was the cherry on top to win.

"It's unbelievable - really crazy. Even if I din't win – if I was second or even last – it wouldn't matter, it would be still nice to be here. But this is just the top of the top. I cannot describe this feeling with words," he said.

The race is traditionally 3,470 kilometers, or 2,1576 miles, long and consists of 21 stages. There was one stage per day, except for Sept. 5 and 14. The route for the race included eight mountain-top finishes and one key mountain time trial.

The 107th Tour de France was different than those in years past, due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The schedule was moved around due to the COVID-19 outbreak, meaning the Tour de France was the first Grand Tour of the season, following a two-month postponement.

Check below to see how the race developed after each stage:

Winners, by stage

Stage 1: Alexander Kristoff

Stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe

Stage 3: Caleb Ewan

Stage 4: Primoz Roglic

Stage 5: Wout van Aert

Stage 6: Alexey Lutsenk

Stage 7: Wout van Aert

Stage 8: Nans Peters

Stage 9: Tadej Pogacar

Stage 10: Sam Bennett

Stage 11: Caleb Ewan

Stage 12: Marc Hirschi

Stage 13: Daniel Martinez

Stage 14: Soren Kragh Andersen

Stage 15: Tadej Pogacar

Stage 16: Lennard Kamna

Stage 17: Miguel Angel Lopez

Stage 18: Michal Kwiatowski

Stage 19: Soren Kragh Andersen

Stage 20: Tadej Pogacar

Stage 21: Sam Bennett



