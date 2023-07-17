The Dutch bicycle racing team Jumbo-Visma is considering pressing charges against the spectator who caused a crash during the 15th stage of the Tour de France while trying to take a selfie, according to Reuters.

Jumbo-Visma's Sepp Kuss was brought down by a fan who dangerously stretched his arm out for a photo. Kuss lost his balance, leading to a crash that affected around 20 other riders, including Jumbo-Visma cyclists Dylan van Baarle and Nathan van Hooydonck.

"There was a narrowing in the town and a spectator in the road, and I guess he just clipped my handlebars," Kuss said, according to the BBC. "Luckily I'm OK, and hopefully the other guys in the crash are all right. It's not ideal.

The spectator could reportedly be arrested if Kuss sues him. Reuters asked Jumbo-Visma if he is planning a lawsuit, to which a spokesperson told the outlet, "The team might do. We'll find out how and when."

Dutchman Wout Poels was the winner of Sunday's Stage 15. Meanwhile, Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard is entering the final week of the Tour de France with a 10-second lead over Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.

Vingegaard called on those watching the race in person to be careful to not put themselves or cyclists in danger.

"I'd like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us," Vingegaard said, as reported by the Associated Press. "Please, just enjoy the race."