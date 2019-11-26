WATCH: Brazilian surfer nearly swallowed by massive wave gets rescued at last second

Lucas "Chumbo" Chianca, a Brazilian surfer, had a close call with a wave off the coast of Portugal last week. Thankfully, he made it out, thanks to someone close by in a jet ski grabbing him away from danger. It was all caught on tape, and the footage is heart-stoping.

Chianca's teammate Ian Cosenza was in the perfect spot on the jet-ski and managed to bring him back to safety. The waves, known famously as "Praia do Norte," are located in Nazare, Portugal, according to Sports Illustrated. It is one of the top spots in the world for surfers to catch monster waves, which the video shows. The conditions were crazy as Chianca and his rescuer attmpted to beat the waves back to shore.

The nail-biting moments were caught on film by Pedro Miranda, who was also commentating during the entire video. Thanks to the far away angle of the footage, you can see just how large the waves are in comparison to Chianca and Cosenza.

Miranda told SI that Cosenza reached up to 60 mph in the journey back to the shore, after Chianca popped up from the swells and grabbed onto the jet-ski.

World Surf League shared a different angle of the save and called it, "One of the craziest Nazaré rescues we've ever seen."

The waves there are clearly no small feat to tackle. There's a reason only the best of the best travel there to experience some of the largest swells they can get their hands on.

In 2011, American surfer Garrett McNamara became a world record holder at that location when he took on a 78-foot wave, Sports Illustrated reported. At the time, it was the tallest wave ever surfed. Since then, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa coasted on an 80 footer and Britian's Tom Butler rode one that alleged hit 100 feet.