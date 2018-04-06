Watch, stream the MPSF Men's Gymnastics Championships

Four major men's gymnastics teams will be competing in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation final on Saturday, as No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Stanford, No. 11 Air Force and No. 12 California look to clinch a title for their schools. Oklahoma leads the NCAA with a streak of 88 wins, and has already defeated Stanford and California this year. Its season opener against Air Force was cancelled due to the government shutdown.

Should the Sooners win this meet, they'll ultimately clinch a spot in the National Championships, not to mention a shot at their fourth straight. However, the other teams in the field are looking to play spoiler. There are several Nissen-Emery -- the highest individual award for a gymnast -- finalists in the field, including Stanford's Robert Neff.

It will be an exciting meet, as four elite squads go at it. While Oklahoma is, of course, the favorite, any of these schools could end up coming out on top. Air Force, of course, remains a total wild card, with the Sooners yet to face off against them. It all starts Saturday on College Sports Live.

How to watch the MPSF Men's Gymnastics final