It's trade season in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams only have a few hours left to solidify their rosters for the stretch run. This year's trade deadline is not short on intrigue or big names. Nationals phenom Juan Soto is the biggest name on the market, and he could fetch one of the biggest trade packages ever seen after reportedly rejecting a contract extension offer in Washington.

The most action will likely come on Tuesday afternoon, but some teams aren't waiting to get business done. The Yankees have been one of MLB's busiest teams, acquiring starter Frankie Montas, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross. The Padres made a surprising splash Monday when they acquired Josh Hader from the Brewers, and the Mariners made waves by trading for Luis Castillo, the top starting pitcher available.

Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Noah Syndergaard and Josh Bell are some of the other notable names who could be moved by Tuesday night.

Want to keep tabs on every major trade before the deadline? We have you covered below with our 2022 MLB trade deadline tracker.

2022 MLB trade deadline tracker

Aug. 1

TEAM ACQUIRED





Houston OF/1B Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray





Baltimore RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott





Tampa Bay OF Jose Siri







TEAM ACQUIRED





N.Y. Yankees RHP Frankie Montas, RHP Lou Trivino





Oakland LHP JP Sears, LHP Ken Waldichuk, RHP Luis Medina, 2B Cooper Bowman







TEAM ACQUIRED





San Diego LHP Josh Hader





Milwaukee LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP Robert Gasser, OF Esteury Ruiz







TEAM ACQUIRED





Atlanta INF Ehire Adrianza





Washington OF Trey Harris







July 31

July 30

July 29

July 28

July 27

July 23