The 2023 MLB Draft gets underway on Sunday night, with the Pittsburgh Pirates making the No. 1 pick for the sixth time in franchise history. The three-day, 20-round selection process, held in Seattle to coincide with the MLB All-Star break, will conclude on Tuesday. Here's how to watch the draft.

For the duration of the 2023 MLB Draft, CBS Sports will track every selection by every team in every round. Yes, all 614 selections. That will include analysis of every first-round selection on Sunday night. The first two rounds of the draft, plus competitive balances rounds, take place Sunday night. Monday sees rounds 3-10 before the draft wraps up with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

So, just who did your favorite team pick? And where, exactly, did that intriguing prospect land? You can find the full list of selections below, as well as analysis of every first-round choice.

First-round draft order

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays St. Louis Cardinals Seattle Mariners Cleveland Guardians Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Houston Astros

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

29. Mariners

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Mariners

31. Rays

32. Mets

33. Brewers

34. Twins

35. Marlins

36. Dodgers

37. Tigers

38. Reds

39. Athletics

Second round

40. Nationals

41. Athletics

42. Pirates

43. Reds

44. Royals

45. Tigers

46. Rockies

47. Marlins

48. Diamondbacks

49. Twins

50. Red Sox

51. White Sox

52. Giants

53. Orioles

54. Brewers

55. Rays

56. Mets

57. Mariners

58. Guardians

59. Braves

60. Dodgers

61. Astros

Competitive Balance Round B

62. Guardians

63. Orioles

64. Diamondbacks

65. Rockies

66. Royals

67. Pirates

Compensation picks

68. Cubs

69. Giants

70. Braves

Third Round

71. Nationals

72. Athletics

73. Pirates

74. Reds

75. Royals

76. Tigers

77. Rockies

78. Marlins

79. Angels

80. Diamondbacks

81. Cubs

82. Twins

83. Red Sox

84. White Sox

85. Giants

86. Orioles

87. Brewers

88. Rays

89. Blue Jays

90. Cardinals

91. Mets

92. Mariners

93. Guardians

94. Braves

95. Dodgers

96. Padres

97. Yankees

98. Phillies

99. Astros

100. Orioles

101. Mets

Fourth round

102. Nationals

103. Athletics

104. Pirates

105. Reds

106. Royals

107. Tigers

108. Rangers

109. Rockies

110. Marlins

111. Angels

112. Diamondbacks

113. Cubs

114. Twins

115. Red Sox

116. White Sox

117. Giants

118. Orioles

119. Brewers

120. Rays

121. Blue Jays

122. Cardinals

123. Metes

124. Mariners

125. Guardians

126. Braves

127. Dodgers

128. Padres

129. Yankees

130. Phillies

131. Astros

Compensation picks

132. Red Sox

133. Red Sox

134. Mets

135. Mets

136. Dodgers

137. Dodgers

Fifth round

138. Nationals

139. Athletics

140. Pirates

141. Reds

142. Royals

143. Tigers

144. Rangers

145. Rockies

146. Marlins

147. Angels

148. Diamondbacks

149. Cubs

150. Twins

151. Red Sox

152. White Sox

153. Giants

154. Orioles

155. Brewers

156. Rays

157. Blue Jays

158. Cardinals

159. Mets

160. Mariners

161. Guardians

162. Braves

163. Phillies

164. Astros

Sixth round

165. Nationals

166. Athletics

167. Pirates

168. Reds

169. Royals

170. Tigers

171. Rangers

172. Rockies

173. Marlins

174. Angels

175. Diamondbacks

176. Cubs

177. Twins

178. Red Sox

179. White Sox

180. Giants

181. Orioles

182. Brewers

183. Rays

184. Blue Jays

185. Cardinals

186. Mets

187. Mariners

188. Guardians

189. Braves

190. Dodgers

191. Padres

192. Yankees

193. Phillies

194. Astros

Seventh round

195. Nationals

196. Athletics

197. Pirates

198. Reds

199. Royals

200. Tigers

201. Rangers

202. Rockies

203. Marlins

204. Angels

205. Diamondbacks

206. Cubs

207. Twins

208. Red Sox

209. White Sox

210. Giants

211. Orioles

212. Brewers

213. Rays

214. Blue Jays

215. Cardinals

216. Mets

217. Mariners

218. Guardians

219. Braves

220. Dodgers

221. Padres

222. Yankees

223. Phillies

224. Astros

Eighth round

225. Nationals

226. Athletics

227. Pirates

228. Reds

229. Royals

230. Tigers

231. Rangers

232. Rockies

233. Marlins

234. Angels

235. Diamondbacks

236. Cubs

237. Twins

238. Red Sox

239. White Sox

240. Giants

241. Orioles

242. Brewers

243. Rays

244. Blue Jays

245. Cardinals

246. Mets

247. Mariners

248. Guardians

249. Braves

250. Dodgers

251. Padres

252. Yankees

253. Phillies

254. Astros

Ninth round

255. Nationals

256. Athletics

257. Pirates

258. Reds

259. Royals

260. Tigers

261. Rangers

262. Rockies

263. Marlins

264. Angels

265. Diamondbacks

266. Cubs

267. Twins

268. Red Sox

269. White Sox

270. Giants

271. Orioles

272. Brewers

273. Rays

274. Blue Jays

275. Cardinals

276. Mets

277. Mariners

278. Guardians

279. Braves

280. Dodgers

281. Padres

282. Yankees

283. Phillies

284. Astros

10th round

285. Nationals

286. Athletics

287. Pirates

288. Reds

289. Royals

290. Tigers

291. Rangers

292. Rockies

293. Marlins

294. Angels

295. Diamondbacks

296. Cubs

297. Twins

298. Red Sox

299. White Sox

300. Giants

301. Orioles

302. Brewers

303. Rays

304. Blue Jays

305. Cardinals

306. Mets

307. Mariners

308. Guardians

309. Braves

310. Dodgers

311. Padres

312. Yankees

313. Phillies

314. Astros

11th round

315. Nationals

316. Athletics

317. Pirates

318. Reds

319. Royals

320. Tigers

321. Rangers

322. Rockies

323. Marlins

324. Angels

325. Diamondbacks

326. Cubs

327. Twins

328. Red Sox

329. White Sox

330. Giants

331. Orioles

332. Brewers

333. Rays

334. Blue Jays

335. Cardinals

336. Mets

337. Mariners

338. Guardians

339. Braves

340. Dodgers

341. Padres

342. Yankees

343. Phillies

344. Astros

12th round

345. Nationals

346. Athletics

347. Pirates

348. Reds

349. Royals

350. Tigers

351. Rangers

352. Rockies

353. Marlins

354. Angels

355. Diamondbacks

356. Cubs

357. Twins

358. Red Sox

359. White Sox

360. Giants

361. Orioles

362. Brewers

363. Rays

364. Blue Jays

365. Cardinals

366. Mets

367. Mariners

368. Guardians

369. Braves

370. Dodgers

371. Padres

372. Yankees

373. Phillies

374. Astros

13th round

375. Nationals

376. Athletics

377. Pirates

378. Reds

379. Royals

380. Tigers

381. Rangers

382. Rockies

383. Marlins

384. Angels

385. Diamondbacks

386. Cubs

387. Twins

388. Red Sox

389. White Sox

390. Giants

391. Orioles

392. Brewers

393. Rays

394. Blue Jays

395. Cardinals

396. Mets

397. Mariners

398. Guardians

399. Braves

400. Dodgers

401. Padres

402. Yankees

403. Phillies

404. Astros

14th round

405. Nationals

406. Athletics

407. Pirates

408. Reds

409. Royals

410. Tigers

411. Rangers

412. Rockies

413. Marlins

414. Angels

415. Diamondbacks

416. Cubs

417. Twins

418. Red Sox

419. White Sox

420. Giants

421. Orioles

422. Brewers

423. Rays

424. Blue Jays

425. Cardinals

426. Mets

427. Mariners

428. Guardians

429. Braves

430. Dodgers

431. Padres

432. Yankees

433. Phillies

434. Astros

15th round

435. Nationals

436. Athletics

437. Pirates

438. Reds

439. Royals

440. Tigers

441. Rangers

442. Rockies

443. Marlins

444. Angels

445. Diamondbacks

446. Cubs

447. Twins

448. Red Sox

449. White Sox

450. Giants

451. Orioles

452. Brewers

453. Rays

454. Blue Jays

455. Cardinals

456. Mets

457. Mariners

458. Guardians

459. Braves

460. Dodgers

461. Padres

462. Yankees

463. Phillies

464. Astros

16th round

465. Nationals

466. Athletics

467. Pirates

468. Reds

469. Royals

470. Tigers

471. Rangers

472. Rockies

473. Marlins

474. Angels

475. Diamondbacks

476. Cubs

477. Twins

478. Red Sox

479. White Sox

480. Giants

481. Orioles

482. Brewers

483. Rays

484. Blue Jays

485. Cardinals

486. Mets

487. Mariners

488. Guardians

489. Braves

490. Dodgers

491. Padres

492. Yankees

493. Phillies

494. Astros

17th round

495. Nationals

496. Athletics

497. Pirates

498. Reds

499. Royals

500. Tigers

501. Rangers

502. Rockies

503. Marlins

504. Angels

505. Diamondbacks

506. Cubs

507. Twins

508. Red Sox

509. White Sox

510. Giants

511. Orioles

512. Brewers

513. Rays

514. Blue Jays

515. Cardinals

516. Mets

517. Mariners

518. Guardians

519. Braves

520. Dodgers

521. Padres

522. Yankees

523. Phillies

524. Astros

18th round

525. Nationals

526. Athletics

527. Pirates

528. Reds

529. Royals

530. Tigers

531. Rangers

532. Rockies

533. Marlins

534. Angels

535. Diamondbacks

536. Cubs

537. Twins

538. Red Sox

539. White Sox

540. Giants

541. Orioles

542. Brewers

543. Rays

544. Blue Jays

545. Cardinals

546. Mets

547. Mariners

548. Guardians

549. Braves

550. Dodgers

551. Padres

552. Yankees

553. Phillies

554. Astros

19th round

555. Nationals

556. Athletics

557. Pirates

558. Reds

559. Royals

560. Tigers

561. Rangers

562. Rockies

563. Marlins

564. Angels

565. Diamondbacks

566. Cubs

567. Twins

568. Red Sox

569. White Sox

570. Giants

571. Orioles

572. Brewers

573. Rays

574. Blue Jays

575. Cardinals

576. Mets

577. Mariners

578. Guardians

579. Braves

580. Dodgers

581. Padres

582. Yankees

583. Phillies

584. Astros

20th round

585. Nationals

586. Athletics

587. Pirates

588. Reds

589. Royals

590. Tigers

591. Rangers

592. Rockies

593. Marlins

594. Angels

595. Diamondbacks

596. Cubs

597. Twins

598. Red Sox

599. White Sox

600. Giants

601. Orioles

602. Brewers

603. Rays

604. Blue Jays

605. Cardinals

606. Mets

607. Mariners

608. Guardians

609. Braves

610. Dodgers

611. Padres

612. Yankees

613. Phillies

614. Astros