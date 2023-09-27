The final week of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is here, and more than half of the 12-team postseason field is set. The reigning National League champion Phillies became the latest team to clinch a playoff berth as they locked up the NL's No. 4 seed on Tuesday night. The Brewers also clinched the NL Central thanks a brutal Cubs loss, and now the AL East and AL West are the only divisions still up for grabs.

There are eight teams fighting for the final five playoff spots. The Rangers control their own destiny in the AL West, while the Astros and Mariners are trying to either catch Texas or secure a wild-card spot. The Blue Jays are three wins away from locking up an AL wild card spot.

In the NL, all the divisions are accounted for and just the final two wild-card spots are up for grabs. The Diamondbacks have the edge on the No. 5 seed, while the Cubs, Marlins and Reds are all still in the mix.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Padres, Yankees, Mets and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will likely end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race in August and finally shut Shohei Ohtani for the season.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Who's clinched?

Braves : Clinched NL East

: Clinched NL East Dodgers : Clinched NL West

: Clinched NL West Twins : Clinched AL Central

: Clinched AL Central Orioles : Clinched AL playoff spot

: Clinched AL playoff spot Rays : Clinched AL playoff spot

: Clinched AL playoff spot Brewers : Clinched NL Central

: Clinched NL Central Phillies: Clinched NL wild-card spot

Magic numbers

Orioles' magic number to clinch AL East: 2

Rangers' magic number to clinch a playoff berth: 2

Rangers' magic number to clinch AL West: 3

Blue Jays' magic number to clinch playoff spot: 3

Diamondbacks' magic number to clinch playoff spot: 4

Tiebreakers

Here's a look at key tiebreakers that could come into play to determine playoff spots and seeding. MLB uses head-to-head record as the top tiebreaker among teams that finish with the same record.

AL East

Orioles own tiebreaker over Rays

AL West

Astros own tiebreaker over Rangers

Mariners own tiebreaker over Astros

Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners

AL wild card

Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners and Blue Jays

Mariners own tiebreaker over Blue Jays

NL wild card

Marlins own tiebreaker over Diamondbacks, Cubs, Reds

Diamondbacks own tiebreaker over Cubs

Reds own tiebreaker over Cubs, Diamondbacks

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League bracket

(If the season ended today)

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

Wild Card Series: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

ALDS: No. 1 Orioles vs. Rays/Blue Jays

ALDS: No. 2 Rangers vs. Twins/Astros

National League bracket

(If the season ended today)

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Cubs

Wild Card Series: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks

NLDS: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks

NLDS: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore - y 98 59 -- 99.2% 100.0% Tampa Bay - y 96 62 2.5 0.8% 100.0% Toronto 87 70 11.0 0.0% 95.9% N.Y. Yankees - e 80 77 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Boston - e 76 81 22.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota - x 84 73 — 100.0% 100.0% Cleveland - e 74 83 10.0 0.0% 0.0% Detroit - e 74 84 10.5 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 60 97 24.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 54 103 30.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Texas 88 69 -- 85.0% 96.4% Houston

86 72 2.5 7.7% 56.0% Seattle

85 72 3.0 5.4% 49.6% L.A. Angels - e 71 87 17.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 48 109 40.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 101 56 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia - y 88 69 13.0 0.0% 100.0% Miami 81 75 19.0 0.0% 52.4% N.Y. Mets - e 71 85 29.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington - e

69 89 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee - x 88 69 — 100.0% 100.0% Chi. Cubs 82 75 6.0 0.0% 46.7% Cincinnati 81 77 7.5 0.0% 12.3% Pittsburgh - e 74 83 14.0 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis - e 69 88 19.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers - x 97 60 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 83 74 14.5 0.0% 88.6% San Diego 78 80 19.0 0.0% 0.0% San Francisco 78 80 20.0 0.0% 0.0% Colorado - e 57 100 40.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay - y 96 62 +10.0 Toronto 87 70 +1.5 Houston 86 72 -- Seattle 85 72 0.5

National League