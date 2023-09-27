The final week of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is here, and more than half of the 12-team postseason field is set. The reigning National League champion Phillies became the latest team to clinch a playoff berth as they locked up the NL's No. 4 seed on Tuesday night. The Brewers also clinched the NL Central thanks a brutal Cubs loss, and now the AL East and AL West are the only divisions still up for grabs.
There are eight teams fighting for the final five playoff spots. The Rangers control their own destiny in the AL West, while the Astros and Mariners are trying to either catch Texas or secure a wild-card spot. The Blue Jays are three wins away from locking up an AL wild card spot.
In the NL, all the divisions are accounted for and just the final two wild-card spots are up for grabs. The Diamondbacks have the edge on the No. 5 seed, while the Cubs, Marlins and Reds are all still in the mix.
The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Padres, Yankees, Mets and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will likely end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race in August and finally shut Shohei Ohtani for the season.
As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.
Who's clinched?
- Braves: Clinched NL East
- Dodgers: Clinched NL West
- Twins: Clinched AL Central
- Orioles: Clinched AL playoff spot
- Rays: Clinched AL playoff spot
- Brewers: Clinched NL Central
- Phillies: Clinched NL wild-card spot
Magic numbers
- Orioles' magic number to clinch AL East: 2
- Rangers' magic number to clinch a playoff berth: 2
- Rangers' magic number to clinch AL West: 3
- Blue Jays' magic number to clinch playoff spot: 3
- Diamondbacks' magic number to clinch playoff spot: 4
Tiebreakers
Here's a look at key tiebreakers that could come into play to determine playoff spots and seeding. MLB uses head-to-head record as the top tiebreaker among teams that finish with the same record.
AL East
Orioles own tiebreaker over Rays
AL West
Astros own tiebreaker over Rangers
Mariners own tiebreaker over Astros
Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners
AL wild card
Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners and Blue Jays
Mariners own tiebreaker over Blue Jays
NL wild card
Marlins own tiebreaker over Diamondbacks, Cubs, Reds
Diamondbacks own tiebreaker over Cubs
Reds own tiebreaker over Cubs, Diamondbacks
Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.
2023 MLB playoff picture
American League bracket
(If the season ended today)
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros
Wild Card Series: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Blue Jays
ALDS: No. 1 Orioles vs. Rays/Blue Jays
ALDS: No. 2 Rangers vs. Twins/Astros
National League bracket
(If the season ended today)
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Cubs
Wild Card Series: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks
NLDS: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks
NLDS: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Cubs
American League standings
|AL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Baltimore - y
|98
|59
|--
|99.2%
|100.0%
|Tampa Bay - y
|96
|62
|2.5
|0.8%
|100.0%
|Toronto
|87
|70
|11.0
|0.0%
|95.9%
|N.Y. Yankees - e
|80
|77
|18.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Boston - e
|76
|81
|22.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Minnesota - x
|84
|73
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Cleveland - e
|74
|83
|10.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Detroit - e
|74
|84
|10.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chi. White Sox - e
|60
|97
|24.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kansas City - e
|54
|103
|30.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Texas
|88
|69
|--
|85.0%
|96.4%
|Houston
|86
|72
|2.5
|7.7%
|56.0%
|Seattle
|85
|72
|3.0
|5.4%
|49.6%
|L.A. Angels - e
|71
|87
|17.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Oakland - e
|48
|109
|40.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
National League standings
|NL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Atlanta - x
|101
|56
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Philadelphia - y
|88
|69
|13.0
|0.0%
|100.0%
|Miami
|81
|75
|19.0
|0.0%
|52.4%
|N.Y. Mets - e
|71
|85
|29.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Washington - e
|69
|89
|31.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Milwaukee - x
|88
|69
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Chi. Cubs
|82
|75
|6.0
|0.0%
|46.7%
|Cincinnati
|81
|77
|7.5
|0.0%
|12.3%
|Pittsburgh - e
|74
|83
|14.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|St. Louis - e
|69
|88
|19.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|L.A. Dodgers - x
|97
|60
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Arizona
|83
|74
|14.5
|0.0%
|88.6%
|San Diego
|78
|80
|19.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|San Francisco
|78
|80
|20.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Colorado - e
|57
|100
|40.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
Wild-card standings
American League
|TEAM
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay - y
|96
|62
|+10.0
|Toronto
|87
|70
|+1.5
|Houston
|86
|72
|--
|Seattle
|85
|72
|0.5
National League
|TEAM
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Philadelphia - y
|88
|69
|+5.0
|Arizona
|83
|74
|+1.0
|Chi. Cubs
|82
|75
|--
|Miami
|81
|75
|0.5
|Cincinnati
|81
|77
|1.5