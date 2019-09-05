MLB Free Agent Power Rankings: Madison Bumgarner solidifies himself among best available after rocky start to 2019

At the July 31 trade deadline, the Giants made the sensible -- yet risky -- decision to keep franchise icon and impending free agent Madison Bumgarner. San Francisco won 19 times in 25 games that month and climbed to within two games of the second wild card spot. Keeping Bumgarner and going for it in manager Bruce Bochy's final season was reasonable.

The decision has mostly backfired. The Giants are 12-19 since the trade deadline and have fallen to 8 1/2 games behind the second wild card spot. They missed their opportunity to turn Bumgarner into prospects -- the elimination of trade waivers meant they were not able to move him in August once the fade began -- and will now shift gears and focus on his impending free agency.

It's easy to assume the Giants and Bumgarner will work something out to keep him in San Francisco the rest of his career. That is a dangerous assumption though, because as of late July, the two sides had not had any talks about a contract extension.

The #SFGiants also have not ruled out re-signing Madison Bumgarner but recognize it may be a long shot. There have been no contact talks. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2019

Right off the bat we can assume the Braves, Phillies, Rangers and Yankees will have interest in Bumgarner. You can't rule out the Astros, Cubs, Nationals or rival Dodgers either. A smaller market contender like the Brewers or Twins could get involved as well. For what it's worth, the Braves have money to spend and are the closest MLB team to Bumgarner's North Carolina home.

"I've been told by multiple people who know him a lot better than I know him who say he wants to sign back home – and 'back home' is Atlanta," MLB.com's Jon Morosi said during a recent radio interview. "In terms of being as close to home as he can be -- that is where he would love to be and you consider (the Braves are) going to be a very good team."

Of course, coming into the season Bumgarner was a bit of a mystery. Fluke injuries derailed his 2017-18 seasons -- Bumgarner hurt his shoulder falling off a dirt bike in 2017 and had a comebacker break his finger in spring training 2018 -- which were filled with red flags. Declining velocity, declining strikeout rate, declining swing-and-miss rate, increasing hard contact allowed.

Two and a half months into 2019, Bumgarner appeared to be in decline. He was sitting on a 4.28 ERA on June 20 and opponents had hit .267/.313/.450 against him. His 23.0 percent strikeout rate was about league average, but well below the 27.0 percent rate he managed at his peak. With all those innings on his arm, it appeared Bumgarner was declining early a la Felix Hernandez.

Instead, Bumgarner has been a revelation the last two and a half months. He went into Wednesday night's start having thrown 80 innings with a 2.81 ERA and a 27.5 percent strikeout rate in his previous 13 starts. Opponents hit .204/.249/.351 against him and he went at least seven innings seven times. Bumgarner's velocity is up and, not coincidentally, so is his swinging strike rate:

Madison Bumgarner's velocity has bounced back this year and so has his ability to miss bats. FanGraphs

This could simply be a case of a guy getting healthy. Bumgarner suffered a shoulder injury two years ago, and while he didn't need surgery and was declared healthy long ago, those things can linger. It can take some time for a pitcher to get back to normal. Add in the finger injury that disrupted last year, and well, it might've taken Bumgarner longer than expected to get over the shoulder issue.

Either way, there has been clear and substantial improvement in Bumgarner's performance these last two and a half months, both in the surface stats and underlying data. There are two concerns with him at this point:

43.2 percent hard contact allowed rate, one of the highest in baseball.

Heavy workload at a young age (nearly 2,000 big league innings and he turned 30 last month).

Patrick Corbin had the second highest hard contact rate allowed in baseball last season (41.9 percent) and that was hardly a deal-breaker in free agency. I suspect the same will be true with Bumgarner. Teams have better information than what is publicly available and better understand why a pitcher's hard contact rate is up, the ramifications, and maybe even how they can fix it.

The second point is a legitimate concern. Bumgarner has thrown a ton of innings in his career and that takes a toll. Aside from the shoulder injury two years ago, which was the result of a fluky dirt bike accident, his arm has been healthy. That said, the shoulder injury happened, and it could lead to further issues down the road. The best predictor of future injury is past injury.

At the same time, Bumgarner brings so much to the table. He remains a high quality southpaw who is in his prime years, and he's proven he can thrive in any situation. It's been five years now since Bumgarner carried the Giants to the 2014 championship, but it still resonates. There's something to be said for knowing a guy won't crack under any sort of pressure.

In a good but not great free agent class, Bumgarner has solidified himself as one of the best players available, and his second half resurgence has put him in position to cash in nicely. Jon Lester's six-year, $155 million deal with the Cubs is an appropriate starting point for negotiations. The current free agent climate might force him to take less, but that's a great contract for a pitcher who seemed to be in decline just a few weeks ago.

The upcoming free agent class thinned out considerably earlier this year, when teams and players went on that extension frenzy during spring training and early in the regular season. Eleven would-be free agents signed long-term rather than test the market this winter. Here are those 11 players, listed in order or salary guarantee:

