MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Max Scherzer, Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .290 R 4 HR 1 RBI 7 SB 0

• Injury: Right knee strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; likely out until August

• July 12 update: Stanton returned to the injured list with a right knee sprain after the outfielder slammed his knee sliding into a base against Toronto on June 25. Stanton has yet to resume baseball activities, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that August is the "sweet spot" for Stanton's return timetable.

Luis Severino SP • ERA 0 WHIP 0 IP 0 BB 0 K 0

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least August

• July 14 update: On Sunday, Severino was cleared to resume his throwing program. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told MLB Network Radio that he expects Severino will need "six or more" weeks to be ready. Cashman also added that he could be a 75-pitch starter or used out of the bullpen once he makes his return. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.

Max Scherzer SP • ERA 2.30 WHIP .98 IP 129.1 BB 23 K 181

• Injury: Back strain

• Status: On 10-day IL

• July 14 update: The Nationals placed Scherzer on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain (retroactive to July 10). Washington recalled catcher Spencer Kieboom from Double-A Harrisburg to take Scherzer's 25-man spot. Scherzer, 34, is expected to return sometime before the end of July, and he told reporters that it's not a "long-term injury." It's just the third time in Scherzer's 12-year MLB career that he's gone on the IL.

Carlos Correa SS • BA .295 R 26 HR 11 RBI 35 SB 1

• Injury: Broken rib

• Status: 60-day IL; will miss 4-6 weeks

• July 12 update: Correa was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Friday. He has been on the IL with a cracked rib since late May, and he'll now be unable to be activated until July 26. Correa, 24, is expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next week. The Astros All-Star shortstop sustained the rib fracture during an in-home massage, Correa said through a released statement.

Cole Hamels SP • ERA 2.98 WHIP 1.20 IP 99.2 BB 35 K 97

• Injury: Strained left oblique

• Status: 10-day IL; expected to be out until at least mid-July

• June 28 update: Hamels left his start after feeling something grab in his side. Manager Joe Maddon said after the game he would be placed on the 10-day IL with a strained oblique.

Tim Anderson SS • BA .317 R 39 HR 11 RBI 37 SB 15

• Injury: Sprained ankle

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• June 28 update: The White Sox officially placed their shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to June 26) after he suffered a sprained right ankle while making a play on a ground ball against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Chicago has not released any further information regarding his return timetable. So in the meantime, Anderson's breakout season will forced to be put on hold.

Felix Hernandez SP • ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• June 14 update: Hernandez pitched in his first rehab game on Friday, but pulled himself out because of fatigue after throwing 31 pitches. He underwent an MRI on his lat on Tuesday, which revealed no new injuries. Hernandez will throw a few more bullpen sessions before heading back on a rehab assignment.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

• Injury: Elbow surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL; team is hopeful for a mid-June return

• July 12 update: On Wednesday, Eovaldi threw a bullpen at Fenway Park and then tossed 27 pitches on Friday. Manager Alex Cora told reporters that Eovaldi seemingly had no issues with either rehab session. Eovaldi underwent right elbow surgery April 21. The hope then was that Eovaldi would only miss four to six weeks, but bicep soreness he dealt with over this past month has delayed his comeback. Given Boston's bullpen struggles, they could use Eovaldi in save situations once he returns.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unknown

• July 12 update: Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Betances is due to resume his throwing program on Monday. Betances, 31, has yet to pitch in a big league game this season, having been sidelined during spring training with a right shoulder impingement. He was shut down from baseball activities in mid-June with the right lat strain suffered while rehabbing from the shoulder injury.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

• Injury: Knee

• Status: On 60-day IL

• May 27 update: Pedroia is still suffering from chronic knee pain. and currently on an indefinite leave from baseball. He has been sidelined since mid-April, and was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. In a press conference alongside manager Alex Cora and top executive Dave Dombrowski, Pedroia announced that he would be taking an absence from baseball. He didn't outright announce his retirement, but he acknowledged he didn't know if he would be able to play again. Here's more on Pedroia's outlook.

Out for the 2019 season