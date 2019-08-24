MLB scores, schedule: Yankees tie record for home runs in a single month
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's the penultimate Saturday in August, but don't expect much in the way of day games. Rather, baseball's scheduled is slanted in favor of night games.
Nonetheless, there are a number of storylines worth watching on Saturday, including the Yankees continuing their series with the Dodgers; the Phillies trying to bounce back from an embarrassing loss; and Dakota Hudson trying to notch the no-hitter he came close to getting last time out.
Keep it here all night for the latest news, notes, and scores.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, August 24
- LIVE - Nationals at Cubs (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Yankees at Dodgers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Phillies at Marlins (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Braves at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Tigers at Twins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Diamondbacks at Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Angels at Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Royals at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers at White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rockies at Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Red Sox at Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants at Athletics, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Blue Jays at Mariners, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yankees tie single-month home run record
Home run records are dropping like flies this season. Saturday afternoon, the Yankees tied the single-month home run record on Aaron Judge's colossal blast to dead center field at Dodger Stadium. To the action footage:
That is home run No. 58 for the Yankees in August, tying the monthly record held by the 1987 Orioles (May) and 1999 Mariners (May). The Yankees still have six games remaining this month, including three against a Mariners team with the second highest home run rate in baseball (1.71 HR/9). They're going to shatter this record.
As for Judge, the home run is his second in as many days and his third in the last five games. That's after a month-long slump that saw him struggle to elevate the ball and pull it to left field. Judge had 10 hits in 25 at-bats in his last six games going into Saturday, so it's safe to say he's snapping out of the slump.
Quick hits
- MLB denied the Dodgers' request to wear their traditional uniforms against the Yankees.
- Speaking of Players' Weekend, here are some of the best cleats.
- The Orioles have been eliminated from postseason contention and are starting to overhaul their front office.
- The Brewers designated Opening Day starter Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.
- The Braves officially signed veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli, who was released by the Pirates earlier in the week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Little League World Series
The Little League World Series is underway in South Williamsport
-
Cervelli signs deal with Braves
Cervelli hasn't played in a big-league game since May due to a concussion
-
Brewers DFA injured starter Chacin
Chacin, 31, hadn't been effective this season and is currently injured
-
Orioles front office overhaul begins
The O's were mathematically eliminated Friday -- more than a week before the start of Sept...
-
Best cleats from MLB Players' Weekend
Players have the chance to switch things up with their cleats this weekend, and the results...
-
Report: MLB denied Dodgers' uni request
The Yankees and Dodgers are in the midst of a three-game series