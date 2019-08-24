MLB scores, schedule: Yankees tie record for home runs in a single month

It's the penultimate Saturday in August, but don't expect much in the way of day games. Rather, baseball's scheduled is slanted in favor of night games.

Nonetheless, there are a number of storylines worth watching on Saturday, including the Yankees continuing their series with the Dodgers; the Phillies trying to bounce back from an embarrassing loss; and Dakota Hudson trying to notch the no-hitter he came close to getting last time out.

Keep it here all night for the latest news, notes, and scores.

Yankees tie single-month home run record

Home run records are dropping like flies this season. Saturday afternoon, the Yankees tied the single-month home run record on Aaron Judge's colossal blast to dead center field at Dodger Stadium. To the action footage:

That is home run No. 58 for the Yankees in August, tying the monthly record held by the 1987 Orioles (May) and 1999 Mariners (May). The Yankees still have six games remaining this month, including three against a Mariners team with the second highest home run rate in baseball (1.71 HR/9). They're going to shatter this record.

As for Judge, the home run is his second in as many days and his third in the last five games. That's after a month-long slump that saw him struggle to elevate the ball and pull it to left field. Judge had 10 hits in 25 at-bats in his last six games going into Saturday, so it's safe to say he's snapping out of the slump.

