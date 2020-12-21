lebron-james-anthony-davis-lakers.jpg
USATSI

So many things about this upcoming 2020-21 NBA season are going to be different. No fans, at least in many arenas, for the first few months. A regular season cut by 10 games per team. A play-in series for the 7-10 seeds in each conference. 

And hanging over it all, the almost guaranteed reality of the games being interrupted by positive COVID-19 tests, which could keep players and/or full teams out of action for long stretches. 

For these reasons and more, our Bill Reiter recently wrote on how unpredictable the 2020-21 NBA season stands to be. It really is true. There's no telling how any of this will go. With that said, what's the logical thing to do at the start of an unpredictable journey? Make a bunch of predictions, of course!

After recently ranking our top 100 players for the upcoming season, our CBS Sports NBA staff is pulling out our crystal ball again. Below are predictions for everything from playoff seeds to play-in participants, conference finals matchups, Finals matchups and, eventually, our picks to win it all. (Shout-out to Jack Maloney, the only one of our nine voters to pick a team other than the Lakers to win the title. Jack lives in Milwaukee). 

We're also predicting all the individual award winners, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. So let's get to it. Here are our predictions. Bookmark the page to be used against us all at a later date. 

Division Winners

headshot-image
Avery Johnson
headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
Atlantic Division
Raptors
Celtics
Celtics
Raptors
76ers
Nets
Nets
Nets
76ers
Central Division
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Southeast Division
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Northwest Division
Nuggets
Nuggets
Trail Blazers
Nuggets
Trail Blazers
Nuggets
Nuggets
Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers
Pacific Division
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Southwest Division
Mavericks
Mavericks
Mavericks
Mavericks
Mavericks
Mavericks
Mavericks
Mavericks
Mavericks
Eastern Conference Seeding

headshot-image
Avery Johnson
headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
1.
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Nets
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
2.
Heat
Celtics
Heat
Raptors
Nets
Bucks
Nets
Nets
76ers
3.
Raptors
Nets
Celtics
76ers
Raptors
Raptors
Celtics
Celtics
Heat
4.
Nets
Heat
76ers
Heat
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
Raptors
5.
76ers
Raptors
Nets
Celtics
Heat
Celtics
Heat
Heat
Celtics
6.
Celtics
76ers
Raptors
Nets
Celtics
Heat
Raptors
Pacers
Nets
7.
Hawks
Hawks
Pacers
Pacers
Pacers
Pacers
Pacers
Raptors
Pacers
8.
Wizards
Wizards
Hawks
Hawks
Wizards
Wizards
Magic
Wizards
Hawks
9. (Play-In)
Pacers
Magic
Wizards
Magic
Hawks
Hawks
Wizards
Magic
Wizards
10. (Play-In)
Magic
Hornets
Magic
Bulls
Magic
Hornets
Hawks
Bulls
Magic
Western Conference Seeding

headshot-image
Avery Johnson
headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
1.
Lakers
Clippers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
2.
Nuggets
Lakers
Clippers
Clippers
Trail Blazers
Nuggets
Clippers
Trail Blazers
Clippers
3.
Mavericks
Nuggets
Trail Blazers
Nuggets
Nuggets
Clippers
Nuggets
Nuggets
Mavericks
4.
Clippers
Trail Blazers
Nuggets
Trail Blazers
Mavericks
Trail Blazers
Jazz
Clippers
Trail Blazers
5.
Jazz
Mavericks
Mavericks
Suns
Clippers
Jazz
Trail Blazers
Jazz
Nuggets
6.
Suns
Suns
Jazz
Jazz
Jazz
Mavericks
Mavericks
Mavericks
Jazz
7.
Trail Blazers
Warriors
Warriors
Mavericks
Suns
Rockets
Suns
Warriors
Suns
8.
Warriors
Jazz
Suns
Grizzlies
Pelicans
Warriors
Rockets
Pelicans
Warriors
9. (Play-In)
Rockets
Pelicans
Spurs
Pelicans
Warriors
Suns
Warriors
Suns
Rockets
10. (Play-In)
Pelicans
Spurs
Grizzlies
Warriors
Grizzlies
Pelicans
Grizzlies
Rockets
Pelicans
Eastern Conference Finals

headshot-image
Avery Johnson
headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
Winner
Heat
Bucks
Bucks
76ers
Bucks
Nets
Bucks
Nets
Bucks
Loser
Nets
Celtics
Celtics
Heat
Nets
Bucks
Celtics
Bucks
Heat
Western Conference Finals

headshot-image
Avery Johnson
headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
Winner
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Clippers
Lakers
Lakers
Loser
Mavericks
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Nuggets
Clippers
Lakers
Trail Blazers
Clippers
NBA Finals Picks

headshot-image
Avery Johnson
headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
Winner
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Bucks
Lakers
Lakers
Loser
Heat
Bucks
Bucks
76ers
Bucks
Nets
Clippers
Nets
Bucks