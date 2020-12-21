So many things about this upcoming 2020-21 NBA season are going to be different. No fans, at least in many arenas, for the first few months. A regular season cut by 10 games per team. A play-in series for the 7-10 seeds in each conference.

And hanging over it all, the almost guaranteed reality of the games being interrupted by positive COVID-19 tests, which could keep players and/or full teams out of action for long stretches.

For these reasons and more, our Bill Reiter recently wrote on how unpredictable the 2020-21 NBA season stands to be. It really is true. There's no telling how any of this will go. With that said, what's the logical thing to do at the start of an unpredictable journey? Make a bunch of predictions, of course!

After recently ranking our top 100 players for the upcoming season, our CBS Sports NBA staff is pulling out our crystal ball again. Below are predictions for everything from playoff seeds to play-in participants, conference finals matchups, Finals matchups and, eventually, our picks to win it all. (Shout-out to Jack Maloney, the only one of our nine voters to pick a team other than the Lakers to win the title. Jack lives in Milwaukee).

We're also predicting all the individual award winners, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. So let's get to it. Here are our predictions. Bookmark the page to be used against us all at a later date.

Eastern Conference Finals

Avery Johnson Bill Reiter Colin Ward-Henninger James Herbert Brad Botkin Jasmyn Wimbish Jack Maloney Michael Kaskey-Blomain Sam Quinn Winner Heat Bucks Bucks 76ers Bucks Nets Bucks Nets Bucks Loser Nets Celtics Celtics Heat Nets Bucks Celtics Bucks Heat