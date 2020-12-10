If you're still jet-lagged from the 2019-20 NBA season, you're not alone. Everyone's clock is out of whack. It's December and we're just starting training camp as we prepare for a 72-game sprint in an effort to ensure the resumption of a normal NBA calendar next year.

That said, some things never change: The NBA is ripe with drama (where is James Harden going to get traded already?), and CBS Sports is here for you with our annual list of the top 100 players for the 2020-21 season. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

A couple of things to keep in mind: This list represents the average of each of our eight staff writers' individual rankings. It's also a projection for the upcoming season, meaning where a player ranks is based on our best collective guess as to future performance, though, clearly, past performance weighs heavily into this speculation.

Example: I'll tell you right now I believe our crew got it wrong in not including Andrew Wiggins in the top 100. Personally, I ranked him 49th, and I think anyone who didn't vote him inside the top 100 is placing too much weight on past performance. His situation has changed, and I believe his future performance will reflect that change in a significant way.

Another note: Players who are expected to miss the entire 2020-21 season were not eligible to make this list. You won't see Klay Thompson's name.

You will, however, see Kevin Durant's name, as playing NBA games last season was not a requirement. Again, this is a projection of the top 100 players for this season. Rookies were eligible, though I'll tell you upfront that none of them made the cut.

And that, I suppose, just about covers it. It's not rocket science. It's a list. So let's get to it. Let the arguing begin.

Top 100 player rankings

1 LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers SF You were expecting someone else? James has held the top spot on this list every year since its inception, and after a dominant playoff run yielded the world's most expensive pinkie ring, the question for LeBron is no longer how his contemporaries stack up, but rather where he stands in relation to Michael Jordan on the all-time leaderboard. By the time this list has a new No. 1, we'll have our answer. If the past year is any indication, it's going to be a while before we get either. -- Sam Quinn 2 Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers SF It's refreshing to see that the "what have you done for me lately" trope hasn't diminished Leonard's standing among our experts. Despite the Clippers' playoff implosion, Leonard remains the best two-way player in the league. His offense took a tremendous leap last season, notching career-highs in points (27.1) and assists (4.9) as he initiated more pick-and-roll offense than he ever has while remaining a deadly catch-and-shoot threat and lockdown perimeter defender. The Clippers may be an unknown heading into this season, but Leonard certainly is not. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

3 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks PF The reigning back-to-back MVP, and one of only three players in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, the Greek Freak has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the league. Now, the next challenge is for him to turn that dominance into postseason success. There's little doubt that he'll do so eventually, but will it be in Milwaukee or elsewhere? -- Jack Maloney

4 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors PG Have the masses forgotten just how great Curry is? It sort of feels this way with all the talk that the Warriors are sunk without Klay Thompson. The Thompson loss is a huge hit, no doubt, but the Warriors are going to be fast and athletic with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins on the wings, rookie James Wiseman catching lobs and a motivated Draymond Green. Curry has stuff to work with, and chances are we're all going to be reminded just how much he can impact even a mediocre team. I'd put him in my top four MVP candidates for the opportunity he has in front of him to once again put a team nobody is taking seriously on his back, which is how he cut his superstar teeth in the first place. -- Brad Botkin

5 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers PF He already defended like Kevin Garnett. Now, apparently, he shoots like Kevin Durant, too. Davis nearly made 50 percent of his mid-range jumpers in the playoffs, and until an off-night in the Lakers' Finals-clinching Game 6 blowout, he was above 40 percent on his postseason 3-pointers as well. Throw his legendary lob-finishing and guard-caliber ball-handling into the blender and you get the most uniquely gifted big man in NBA history. There is nothing Anthony Davis can't do. -- Sam Quinn

6 Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SG A showman! A superstar! A superhero! How is one supposed to describe Doncic without gushing or invoking all-time greats? This is a 21-year-old who had virtually the same usage rate as Harden last season, completely controlling the most efficient offense in NBA history. He raised his game in the bubble, hit a legendary shot in the playoffs and led the league in awe-inspiring plays. We haven't seen anyone like him since LeBron, and even LeBron didn't make the All-NBA first team in Year 2. -- James Herbert

7 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets SF The only reason Durant is this low is because he's coming off a ruptured Achilles. At full strength, we know, at worst, he's the second-best player in the world. Durant's game isn't particularly reliant on speed or explosion, and his release is high enough standing still to get his shot off against anyone. The guy could be Dirk Nowitzki on one leg. I wonder about the defense, both because of the injury and the fact that he is no longer playing alongside Draymond Green or inside the Warriors' well-oiled system, which brought out a different level of defense, at least consistently, than we ever saw from him in OKC. -- Brad Botkin

8 James Harden Houston Rockets SG No matter what team he ends up playing for this season, Harden is arguably the NBA's best scorer. Though aesthetically polarizing, Harden's isolation-heavy offense has been indisputably effective, as he averaged 1.127 points per possession (91st percentile) on 958(!) isolation possessions last season, per Synergy. Just for reference, the next-highest number of isolation possessions was 424 by his then-teammate, Russell Westbrook. In addition to his scoring exploits, Harden remains an elite passer, making him one of the most unstoppable offensive players in the league. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

9 Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers PG To me, Lillard trails only Luka Doncic in MVP likelihood. The Blazers had a great offseason, and Lillard just continues to get better, as impossible as that seems given the heights to which he has raised his game in recent years. What he did in getting Portland into the playoffs in the bubble was beyond extraordinary. It used to be laughable to try to put any point guard in the class of Stephen Curry, but Lillard has changed that. You have to talk about him in the same conversation as the very best players in the world. To me, he should be above James Harden, but my vote was drowned out here. -- Brad Botkin

10 Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C Jokic went from an NBA nerd favorite to a bona fide superstar with his exposure in the Nuggets' run to the Western Conference finals. He's likely the best passing big man of all time, and one of the few NBA centers who can score consistently in the post, averaging 1.063 points per post possession (86th percentile), according to Synergy. When you add in his ball-handling, rebounding and shooting ability, Jokic is a truly unique talent who has proven that he can be the best player on a championship contender. -- Colin Ward-Henninger







11 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics PF The Celtics have made all sorts of moves over the past few years to try and find their next superstar, but it turns out he was on their roster the whole time. Tatum has made good on the promise he showed as a rookie, and is now one of the league's premier wings, with a complete offensive package and the defensive instincts to match. He made his first All-Star Game and first All-NBA appearance last season, and shouldn't be leaving either of those lists anytime soon. -- Jack Maloney

12 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C Embiid is the best two-way big man in the NBA, and while he has been hampered by injury issues in the past, he's heading into the 2020-21 season fully healthy, which is obviously great news for Philadelphia. The fact that the Sixers swapped Al Horford and Josh Richardson for some solid shooting in Danny Green and Seth Curry over the offseason should open things up tremendously for Embiid. If he's able to stay healthy, he should be in the thick of the MVP conversation at the end of the season. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain

13 Jimmy Butler Miami Heat SF Butler has had similar seasons in terms of efficiency. He has had seasons in which he averaged more points, shot much better from 3-point range and locked down the perimeter for more stingy defensive teams. Last season, though, was the ultimate Butler experience, and watching him rampage through the bubble was like mainlining adrenaline (or Big Face Coffee). We should have believed him when he told us he was a point guard five years ago, and we should have known he and the Heat would be perfect for each other. There are several players ranked higher on this list who could never do what he did in Games 3 and 5 of the Finals. -- James Herbert

14 Bradley Beal Washington Wizards SG Beal has established himself as one of the best scorers in the league. He averaged a career-high 30.6 points per game last season, which was second behind only James Harden. Washington's addition of Russell Westbrook should help open things up a bit for Beal, as Westbrook commands the attention of opposing defenses like few others in the league. If this duo is able to click, Washington could find itself competing for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference, and Beal could find himself competing for the scoring title again. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain

15 Paul George Los Angeles Clippers SG Perhaps never fully healthy last season, George's counting stats dropped off in his first season with the Clippers, but his efficiency remained impressive. He shot a career-high 41 percent from the 3-point line, and was deadly in both catch-and-shoot and pull-up situations, while remaining an elite perimeter defender. George should be at full strength this season, which will make him one of the best two-way players in the league. It will be interesting to see how new coach Tyronn Lue makes use of George, since he voiced displeasure with his role in Doc Rivers' offense. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

16 Devin Booker Phoenix Suns SG Booker's performance in the NBA bubble last season might've been what convinced Chris Paul to accept a trade to the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. During the Suns' 8-0 record in Orlando, Booker averaged 30.5 points, six assists and five rebounds per game. Now with Paul acting as the primary ball-handler in Phoenix, Booker is going to get even better looks coming off screens and cutting to the basket. -- Jasmyn Wimbish

17 Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns attempted 7.9 3-point attempts per game last season and made 41.2 percent of them. No other player of his height in NBA history has ever attempted even five 3-pointers per game at that percentage. The improved passing and consistent touch near the basket pick-and-roll dominance are nice, but they're ultimately complementary. Last season made it clear that Towns is on track to go down as one of the greatest shooting big men in NBA history, and if his revamped supporting cast can pick up the slack elsewhere, he's only going to set more records from behind the arc moving forward. -- Sam Quinn

18 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat PF Adebayo is the type of player who makes you ask big questions. Would you rather have a dominant rim protector or a "center" capable of guarding all five positions? Would you rather have a stretch 5 or a playmaking 5? The Heat are lucky to have an elite coach who has taken full advantage of the 23-year-old's unconventional (and ever-expanding) skill set, but even Erik Spoelstra might be uncertain about the relative value of Adebayo's switching versus keeping him near the basket to provide help defense. Hardly any big men present their coaches with that type of choice. -- James Herbert

19 Chris Paul Phoenix Suns PG Considering the number of talented point guards that have entered the league in the last decade, many of whom attended his camp, it is staggering that the 35-year-old Paul still ranks above almost all of them. It's not as easy for him to break down the defense or stay in front of his man at this stage, but he remains almost peerless when it comes to creating and capitalizing on tiny advantages. Even more than his spectacular first season in Houston, Paul's stopover in OKC was a master class in coexisting with other creators: He gave his teammates plenty of room to make plays, only activating superstar mode in crunch time. No wonder Devin Booker wanted to play with him. -- James Herbert

20 Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG When it comes to Ben Simmons, the conversation often turns to his shooting. But while he has yet to develop a reliable outside shot, he does virtually everything else at an elite level. Heading into his fourth season, Simmons is already a two-time All-Star, and he's coming off of a First-Team All-Defense selection. He is one of the most versatile defenders in the league, and he is also one of the best passers, as he's finished in the top six in assists per game in each of his first three seasons. He's a nightly triple-double threat, and with a reshaped roster in Philadelphia that projects to complement his skill set, Simmons could be in store for a huge season. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain



21 Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG It's a shame the Jazz ended up blowing a 3-1 lead in the first round of the playoffs, because it overshadowed what was a spectacular performance by Mitchell, who dropped two 50-point games in the series. Where there might have previously been a debate about the best player in Utah, that's over now. The Jazz are Mitchell's team, and he has a shiny new five-year, $195 million max extension to prove it. -- Jack Maloney

22 Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets PG Did Murray make the proverbial "leap" in the bubble? I take issue with that word in this case because nothing Murray did in the playoffs surprised me. His consistency is the question, but even that discussion is skewed because of the presence of Nikola Jokic, who controls so much of Denver's offense. Pretty much every other point guard with Murray's ability has complete control of his offense, so Murray's scoring numbers are going to fluctuate more on nights when Jokic is in attack mode. Bottom line: There are only a handful of guys in the league I would rather have on my team in a playoffs series than Murray, who is, amazingly, still just 23 years old. What a future the Nuggets have brewing. -- Brad Botkin

23 Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets PG The first question is can Irving stay healthy? If he can play 55-60 games and be fresh heading into the postseason, he remains one the best shot creators in the world, and after logging a career-high usage rate last season, he should be comfortable in a pseudo-No. 2 role next to Kevin Durant after all those years alongside LeBron James. With so much offensive talent around him, the hope is that Irving curbs his one-on-one instincts; last season 76 percent of his buckets were unassisted, the highest mark of his career. Irving has been a great spot-up shooter in the past and the hope is that he taps back into that. -- Brad Botkin

24 Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans SF For 19 games, he was a revelation. No one could keep Williamson off the glass or stop him in transition. Even as a rookie coming off a knee injury, he averaged 17.3 points in the paint, second only to Giannis. (On a per-possession basis, he actually edged Giannis in this category.) His defense was nowhere near where it was in college, his shot needs work and he didn't look right in the bubble, but Williamson has already shown that he can affect the game like a legitimate star. And his upside is limitless. -- James Herbert

25 Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG We've seen what Young can do when he's solely relied upon to score and win games for the Hawks. Now, after Atlanta made several smart moves in the offseason to surround its All-Star guard with playoff-caliber talent, we'll be able to see a version of Young that we haven't seen in the NBA, or even during his time at Oklahoma. Expect to see his efficiency numbers jump up this season, with players like Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic flanking him on the wings. -- Jasmyn Wimbish

26 Pascal Siakam Toronto Raptors PF It's probably unrealistic to think Siakam will make a significant statistical leap for the third straight season, but it's not out of the realm of possibilities for a player still scratching the surface of his potential. Siakam increased his 3-point volume from 2.7 per game two seasons ago to 6.1 per game last year. He consistently shot 3s off the dribble (2.5 attempts per game) for the first time in his career, so he should improve his efficiency in that area as he'll once again be the focal point of the offense. On top of everything he does on that end, Siakam's defensive versatility is among the best in the NBA, and he was one of the keys to the Raptors' second-ranked defense last season. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

27 Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors PG The ageless wonder looks as spry as ever coming off his sixth straight All-Star season, and his value continues to exceed even his very good numbers. Lowry averaged 19.4 points per game last season, his most since 2016-17, while launching a career-high eight 3-pointers per game and hitting at a 35 percent clip. Lowry is willing to do anything it takes to win, including drawing a league-leading 34 charges last season, plus a few more in the All-Star Game, and is the heart and soul of one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

28 Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF Middleton isn't in their tier, but his trajectory is about as anomalous as Jimmy Butler's or Nikola Jokic's. This is a former No. 39 pick who didn't lead his college team in scoring as a junior, barely played as a rookie, arrived in Milwaukee as a throw-in and thoroughly outperformed a $70 million contract. Now he's on a $177.5 million deal, and he's one of the most skilled and efficient scorers in the NBA, the rare player who makes contested 2s at a rate that his coach has to let him take them. Where would the Bucks be without him? -- James Herbert

29 Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz C Gobert has fallen significantly on this list, but that's more about the perceived value of his skill set than the fact that Utah's defense was a bit less dominant with him on the court last season. He still essentially guarantees that you'll get stops at an elite rate, and he's done nothing but improve his perimeter defense and star in his role in the offense for the past few years. Full disclosure: I ranked him 14th. -- James Herbert

30 Kristaps Porzingis Dallas Mavericks PF In his first full season since returning from an ACL tear he suffered in 2018, Porzingis was slow to get acclimated in his new environment with the Mavericks. But by the end of the season, K.P. was looking like his pre-injury self, and proved to be essentially unguardable against the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. Another knee injury will delay his start to the upcoming season, but if he returns to form again, expect him to improve upon his efficiency numbers alongside Doncic and surrounded by a revamped starting lineup in Dallas. -- Jasmyn Wimbish



31 Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics SG Jaylen Brown was snubbed from the All-Star Game a season ago, after posting career numbers across the board, including an improved finishing rate around the rim. He's become a more efficient scorer alongside Jayson Tatum, and now that Gordon Hayward is gone, it will give Brown even more opportunities to shine on offense. -- Jasmyn Wimbish 32 Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans SF Ingram's all-around scoring repertoire finally came together last season as he tripled his 3-point output and rode that improvement all the way to the All-Star Game, but there are genuine questions about how much value he'd actually provide to a winning team in his present state. The Pelicans had a better net rating when Ingram was off of the floor (-1.1) than when he was on it (-1.3), and they weren't exactly overflowing with replacement options. With his scoring settled, it's now time for Ingram to take the next step, and it's the hardest one. The flashes of brilliance he's shown as a defender and playmaker need to become more consistent elements of his game. All-Stars can score. Superstars can do everything. Once Ingram harnesses his Swiss Army knife skill set, he'll become one of the very best players in basketball. -- Sam Quinn 33 Kemba Walker Boston Celtics PG How big is this knee issue? Danny Ainge has already said the Celtics probably shouldn't have pushed Walker to play in the bubble, and he's going to be out to start the season. This ranking reflects a bit of that uncertainty, because fully healthy Walker is still a top 25 player. It will be interesting to see how Walker, even in a relatively equal-opportunity offense, is affected as Jayson Tatum continues to widen the gap at the top of Boston's scoring hierarchy. -- Brad Botkin 34 Jrue Holiday Milwaukee Bucks SG Holiday is one of the best two-way guards in the league, and he will be a big boost for a Bucks team with championship aspirations. He represents a major upgrade -- on both ends of the floor -- over Eric Bledsoe. In addition to being an elite defender, great passer and solid scorer, Holiday is also a reliable floor-spacer. He is a career 35 percent shooter from long range, and that skill will be useful while playing alongside reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain

35 Russell Westbrook Washington Wizards PG Westbrook was on the move again this offseason, traded to the Wizards where he'll reunite with former coach Scott Brooks and team up with Bradley Beal. With some of his athleticism reclaimed by Father Time and injuries, a massive contract and an inefficient style that's no longer in vogue, the pendulum has swung wildly on Westbrook's value. But has it gone too far? When healthy he's still an elite point guard and All-Star level player. -- Jack Maloney

36 Draymond Green Golden State Warriors PF Steve Kerr says Green is still the best defender in the league. Is that a reach? Based on last season, it definitely is, but Green was hardly motivated with a skeleton roster that wasn't going anywhere except the top of the lottery. He's 30 years old. His defense has been in a slow decline, and his 3-point shot has fallen off a cliff. If he rediscovers the former, the latter can be gravy. If he gets back to his DPOY-candidate ways and shoots north of 35 percent from 3, the Warriors, even without Thompson, can be a factor. -- Brad Botkin 37 CJ McCollum Portland Trail Blazers SG The Robin to Damian Lillard's Batman in the Portland backcourt, McCollum has never quite become a star, but he is a model of consistency. Every single night you know he's giving you 20-25 points while handling some of the playmaking duties. He can't carry a team by himself on a consistent basis, but he's one of the better secondary scoring options around, and is not afraid of the moment in the playoffs. -- Jack Maloney

38 De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG Entering his fourth season and fresh off of signing a massive contract extension over the offseason, Fox could be in line for a career campaign. He has improved in each of his three seasons so far, and this year should be no different. Fox averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season while shooting a career-high 48 percent from the floor, and those numbers will likely improve as Fox has established himself as Sacramento's top option. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain

39 Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies PG Mix the Road Runner's speed with Wile E. Coyote's creativity and you get Ja Morant, a basketball genius willing to try just about anything on the court no matter how ridiculous. As a rookie, that led to wild dunk attempts, plenty of turnovers and an uncomfortable number of awkward falls. But he is going to mature. Once he sands those rough edges off of his game, we'll be left with an unstoppable athletic force that starts every play two literal and figurative steps ahead of the competition. -- Sam Quinn 40 Fred VanVleet Toronto Raptors SG VanVleet got paid this offseason to the tune of $85 million over four years, and he deserves every penny. VanVleet is no longer a spark-plug bench guy; he's an integral starter on an upper-echelon team who averaged 17 points and six assists last season. He's also a tenacious defender who shot 39 percent on just under seven 3-point attempts per game in 2019-20. But forget the numbers; VanVleet is just what a winning basketball player looks like. There isn't a team in the league that wouldn't love to have him. -- Brad Botkin

41 Malcolm Brogdon Indiana Pacers PG It was the same old story for Brogdon last season. He played like a borderline All-Star when healthy, but since this is Malcolm Brogdon we're talking about here, he didn't stay healthy for long. The version of him that killed teams with late-game pick-and-rolls and carried the Indiana offense in Victor Oladipo's absence was the best we've seen yet, but until he plays an entire season at that level without incident, he is always going to hit a ceiling at this point in the list. -- Sam Quinn 42 Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics SF Hayward's decision to opt-out of the final year of his deal with the Celtics and sign a four-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets was the most surprising move of free agency. But while everyone realizes it was an overpay, the price tag shouldn't completely obscure the fact that he's still really good when healthy, and will make the Hornets a better team. Whether he can stay on the court to do that, however, remains to be seen. -- Jack Maloney

43 Marcus Smart Boston Celtics PG You cannot use stats to describe Marcus Smart, and even if you tried he doesn't put up many of them for you to work with. He is an experience -- at times exhilarating, at times maddening, but always memorable. There are few in the league who play as hard, or do as many little things to impact winning as Smart, which is why he's become a fan favorite in Boston. He's not the best player on the Celtics, but he just might be the most important. -- Jack Maloney

44 Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers PF Sabonis took advantage of his extra playing time last season, averaging a double-double of nearly 19 points and 12 rebounds, but perhaps his most valuable attribute is his passing ability. The big man averaged a career-high five assists per game last season, and was in the 77th percentile in half-court offensive efficiency with 1.284 points per possession when you include passes, according to Synergy. As an elite rebounder, if Sabonis can improve his pick-and-pop game and stretch his range to the 3-point line, he could become one of the best big men in the game. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

45 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder SG In his first season with OKC, Gilgeous-Alexander showed that he has all the tools to become an All-Star in this league, and now that Chris Paul has been traded to Phoenix, and Dennis Schroder's in Los Angeles, he'll get a chance to show what he can do as the lone point guard for the Thunder. He'll need to improve his decision making, but he'll now have the space to learn and grow on an OKC team that has gone full rebuild this offseason. -- Jasmyn Wimbish 46 Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls SG Regardless of your opinion on the effectiveness of LaVine's game, you cannot ignore the fact that this guy is a pure scorer, as evidenced by him averaging a career-high 25.5 points a game last season on a lowly Bulls team. He proved to be a serious threat from long range during a season in which his mid-range game was grounded by the Bulls analytics department. He was also an integral part of Chicago having a top 10 defensive team in the league, averaging almost two steals a game, which ranked in the top 20 in the league. -- Jasmyn Wimbish 47 Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF Jackson's development over the course of his two seasons with the Grizzlies is all the more impressive because he was a productive starter from Day 1. Stretch bigs aren't uncommon anymore, but 6-foot-11 dudes who are comfortable taking deep, above-the-break 3s, coming off pindowns and even busting out a stepback every once in a while? Not normal at all. Jackson's footwork is freaky for someone his size, and he can already score in the post, put the ball on the floor, block shots and hold his own defending smaller players. He needs to improve as a rebounder and stop fouling all the time, but, I mean, he is 21 and is apparently still growing. -- James Herbert

48 Nikola Vucevic Orlando Magic C Vucevic may not be super flashy, but he's quietly established himself as one of the best and most consistent big men in the league. With career averages of 16.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, Vucevic is a walking double-double, and Orlando's top option on the offensive end, as he led the Magic in scoring last season. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain

49 Mike Conley Utah Jazz PG Conley somewhat salvaged the worst season of his career with a solid bubble showing for the Jazz, who still make the same sense on paper that they did when they traded for Conley in the first place to take some of the offense-running pressure off Donovan Mitchell. But Mitchell went to another level in the bubble himself, and the ball is going to be in his hands. For Conley, it's not about being a court general anymore; it's about making shots to diversify Utah's scoring options and provide the spacing Mitchell needs to get downhill. -- Brad Botkin 50 Jusuf Nurkic Portland Trail Blazers C Nurkic returned to action in the bubble this summer and looked fantastic. So much so that you never would have guessed he was playing for the first time since breaking his leg over a year ago. He is a fascinating mix of size and skill, just as likely to bully someone in the paint or rock them with a hard screen as he is to thread a backdoor pass. The Blazers are going to be a problem in the West this season, and having a healthy Nurkic is a big reason why. -- Jack Maloney



51 DeMar DeRozan San Antonio Spurs SG Enough with the DeRozan slander. He's not a perfect player, we get it, but the guy is a model of consistency and remains one of the most efficient isolation scorers in the league. You need a bucket, he can get it, and he's a way better playmaker for others than he gets credit for. Last season DeRozan averaged better than 22 points, five rebounds and five assists with a 60.3 true shooting percentage. Get this guy back in the playoffs and his mid-range game is going to be mighty valuable. -- Brad Botkin 52 LaMarcus Aldridge San Antonio Spurs PF Aldridge is just two seasons removed from being an All-NBA Second Team player, and while he may have lost a step, he's still extremely solid -- and reliable. Aldridge averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Spurs last season, and he should be in line for similar production this season. Plus, he may also have a bit of added motivation heading into a contract year. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain

53 Robert Covington Portland Trail Blazers PF A strangely divisive player, our panelists ranked Covington as high as 47 and as low as 71. In some ways, how you evaluate him reveals how you think about the game: Can you be an elite defensive player without being a one-on-one stopper or a giant who walls off the paint? Would you rather have a 34-37 percent 3-point shooter who fires away without hesitation or a 40-percent 3-point shooter who only shoots when he's wide open and happens to be feeling confident? My answer to the first question is yes, if your help defense is as awesome as Covington's. My answer to the second is the 34-37 percent shooter every time. Covington has long been one of the best role players around, and his shot-blocking in Houston was outrageous. -- James Herbert

54 Caris LeVert Brooklyn Nets SG LeVert put up career highs across the board last season and took his game to another level in the bubble, where he averaged 25 points, 6.7 assists and five rebounds in six games for an undermanned Nets squad. It will be interesting to see how coach Steve Nash uses LeVert next to a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but there's a chance LeVert gets to showcase his talent as the primary playmaker when the two stars rest. No matter the role, LeVert's improved 3-point shooting (36 percent last season and 43 percent in the playoffs on over five attempts per game) will be essential to his success. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

55 Bogdan Bogdanovic Atlanta Hawks SG Last season with the Kings, Bogdanovic split time between a starting role and coming off the bench because of Sacramento's overcrowding in the backcourt. While he was as effective starting as he was coming off the bench, it was clear that he should have a permanent starting spot on an NBA roster, and that's what he'll have now that he's in Atlanta. Bogdanovic can do a little bit of everything on offense. He can create his own shots, is one of the very best catch-and-shoot 3-point shooters in this league and is a solid pick-and-roll option. He's a player that every team in the league wishes they had on their roster, and he'll get an even bigger opportunity to show why this season. -- Jasmyn Wimbish 56 Danilo Gallinari Atlanta Hawks PF Gallinari earned himself a huge payday from the Hawks, and the sharpshooter will look to put up a third straight healthy season after an injury-riddled start to his career. The 6-10 Italian is an absolutely elite 3-point shooter (hitting 42 percent of his 6.2 attempts per game over the past two seasons), and is the paragon of a stretch-four in the modern NBA. He's also a better finisher and isolation scorer than you might think, making him a well-rounded offensive player. Defense is a different story, but that's not why you pay Gallinari $20 million per year. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

57 Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C Across 32 starts last season, Ayton shot 55.3 percent from the field on 15.3 field goal attempts per game. Only two other players have ever done that over a full season before their 23rd birthday, and they're two players Suns fans should be very familiar with: Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire. No, Ayton isn't Luka Doncic. He's never going to be Luka Doncic. But he's progressing exactly as a No. 1 overall pick should. If his defense takes another step and he turns some of those dreaded long 2s into 3-pointers, he'll contend for an All-Star selection this season. -- Sam Quinn 58 D'Angelo Russell Minnesota Timberwolves SG Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have long wanted to play together, and now they get their shot to prove they can be a winning tandem. Russell resumes the kind of offensive control he enjoyed in his most productive Brooklyn days, and you can count on numbers that look pretty good on paper. Can he shoot, say, 38 percent from 3? Can he bypass his mid-range comfort zone and get to the rim with at least a bit more frequency? Will he commit to even a smidge of defense? This is a big year for Russell, who's approaching the perception of Andrew Wiggins, the player for whom he was traded, in terms of a 20-point-plus scorer nobody really wants. -- Brad Botkin 59 T.J. Warren Indiana Pacers SF One of the biggest surprises of the NBA bubble, Warren showed that the Pacers got an absolute steal in trading for the versatile small forward. While Victor Oladipo was still working his way back from injury, Warren went full Kobe Bryant and let loose on offense during Indiana's time down in Orlando. His 3-point shooting, where he shot 52.4 percent on seven attempts per game, is what really stood out during the league's restart, and he proved that the Pacers has far more depth than people give them credit for. -- Jasmyn Wimbish 60 John Collins Atlanta Hawks PF After all of the excitement down in Atlanta this offseason, Collins has become something of an afterthought. That should change once the Hawks get on the court this season. The Collins-Trae Young pick-and-roll is one of the most fun combinations in basketball, and will once again produce an entire highlight reel just by itself. But Collins isn't just a high-flyer. He showed off a much-improved 3-point stroke last season, which is vital for both his and the team's success. -- Jack Maloney



61 Tobias Harris Philadelphia 76ers SF In a way, it seems like the size of Harris' contract has marred the perception of him as a player. While he may be overpaid, Harris is still an incredibly solid player who can virtually do it all on the offensive end. He has a midrange game, he can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim and he can space the floor from beyond the arc. He averaged 19.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season, and as the third fiddle behind Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, he will continue to have a big role in Philadelphia. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain 62 Bojan Bogdanovic Utah Jazz SF NBA teams typically bemoan older prospects based on the assumption that they lack room to improve. Well, Bojan Bogdanovic entered the NBA at 25, has played six full seasons, and has seen his scoring average rise in every single one of them. He got up to 20 points per game last season by taking a career-high 7.3 3-pointers per game, but what makes him an $18 million player is how far the rest of his game has come. He's grown into a roughly league-average defender that can sprinkle in a bit of playmaking here and there and more than enough rebounding for his position. Bogdanovic's value comes as a scorer, yes, but the fact that he does practically everything else at least at an acceptable level is what makes him a viable high-level starter for a playoff team. -- Sam Quinn 63 Myles Turner Indiana Pacers C Turner was the subject of trade rumors all offseason long, but remains in Indiana, in large part because the Celtics reportedly didn't want him in a potential Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade. Once a highly-touted member of the young big man ranks, Turner seems to have plateaued. Still, even if he hasn't become a star, he's a 7-footer who can protect the rim and shoot the 3 at a respectable clip, and there aren't many of those players around. -- Jack Maloney

64 Goran Dragic Miami Heat PG Dragic was fantastic for the Heat on their bubble run to the Finals, and really throughout last season. He accepted a bench role then stepped back in as a starter in Orlando and provided big-time scoring production with his typical stability. But a foot injury stole his first Finals appearance, and at this stage of his career health can't be assumed. Nor can production. He's 34 years old, and the decline is coming at some point. -- Brad Botkin 65 Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic PF Jonathan Isaac's injury will at least provide our cleanest glimpse yet at what sort of player Gordon can be in the proper role. There is no longer any confusion in the Orlando frontcourt: Nikola Vucevic is the center and Aaron Gordon is the power forward. With Vucevic's shooting offering more opportunities for Gordon as a ball-handler and pick-and-roll finisher, this should be a showcase season for Gordon offensively, but it's his defense that has had so many contenders interested for years. All-Defensive upside exists, but it has never manifested over the course of a full season. It will have to with Isaac out if the Magic hope to remain in the playoff hunt. -- Sam Quinn 66 Christian Wood Houston Rockets PF Offensively, he wows you. His highlights were always like that. But it really came together for Wood when he finally started getting starter's minutes: The improved shooting, the vertical spacing and, every now and then, the successful forays to the rim. That is a special combination, and the Rockets are betting he can figure things out on the other end, too. He certainly has the tools. -- James Herbert

67 OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors SF After dealing with some injury issues during the 2018-19 season, Anunoby took a big step forward for the Raptors last season. He averaged career-highs in points (10.6), rebounds (5.3), assists (1.6) and steals (1.4) per game, and he also knocked down some big shots for the Raptors in the postseason. Given the fact that he's just 23 years old and still developing as a player, Anunoby can be expected to take another step forward this season. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain

68 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks C The second act of Lopez's career has seen him turn into a devastating rim protector on the defensive end, and a 3-point specialist on the offensive end. Only, his shooting fell off a cliff last season, when he made just 31.4 percent of his attempts. The defense is still going to be there, but if Lopez doesn't rediscover his shot it will be a big problem for the Bucks, who rely heavily on the spacing he provides. -- Jack Maloney

69 Spencer Dinwiddie Brooklyn Nets PG Early on last season, when Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert were down, Dinwiddie looked like he could've had a serious shot at making the All-Star game. He was the reason Brooklyn stayed afloat and earned a playoff berth, but what's most impressive about Dinwiddie's entire career is that he can fill virtually any role a team needs. He can be the guy who will give you instant offense and pick-and-roll you to death until he either finds an open shot or kicks it to a teammate for a corner 3. Or, he can be the ideal sixth man, carving up opposing team's secondary defenses. With expectations at an all-time high in Brooklyn this season, it will be interesting to see what form Dinwiddie's role takes for the Nets. -- Jasmyn Wimbish 70 Victor Oladipo Indiana Pacers SG Oladipo's return from injury went about as poorly as anyone could have hoped. Not only was it almost immediately halted by the pandemic, but when he did get on the court he looked nothing like the All-NBA player he had turned himself into before getting hurt. Now he faces a make or break season ahead of his free agency next summer. If that pre-injury player still exists, the Pacers are going to be a strong team in the East, and Oladipo will get paid. If not, well... -- Jack Maloney



71 Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets SG Everybody knows he's a lights-out shooter. And yes, that's Harris' primary appeal: He's made 43.9 percent of his 3s in the past three seasons, and he'll shoot it from anywhere, without much space. But one of the best shooters on the planet recently retired at 29 with eight preseason games on his NBA resume, while Harris signed a $72 million contract. This is because the 29-year-old is a solid defender, a strong driver and a generally heady all-around player who helps his team win and takes nothing off the table. -- James Herbert

72 Tyler Herro Miami Heat SG I loved Herro coming out of Kentucky, and like everyone else, I love him even more now. He was never just a shooter. He was always being slept on as a legit playmaker off the bounce, and his confidence as a creator and scorer is special. In the words of Mark Jackson, Herro's not afraid of the moment, and Erik Spoelstra isn't afraid to run his late-game offense through Herro despite having Jimmy Butler on the floor. That tells you everything you need to know. -- Brad Botkin 73 Blake Griffin Detroit Pistons PF Health, as always, is the question for Griffin. Last season was something of a wash, as he only played 18 games and looked like a shell of himself due to persistent knee problems. But it was only two seasons ago that he made the All-Star Game after reinventing himself as a 3-point launching point forward. If fully healthy, which he claims he is, Griffin should be much closer to that player than the 73rd best guy in the league. -- Jack Maloney

74 Serge Ibaka Los Angeles Clippers C It's rare to find a big man capable of protecting the rim on defense and stretching the floor offensively, and Ibaka brings both at a significant level. He averaged 20.5 points, 11 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per 36 minutes for the Raptors last season while making 39 percent of his 4.4 3-point attempts per game. He was spectacular in the playoffs, averaging 15 points, eight rebounds and 1.3 blocks while making 23 of 45 from deep in 11 games. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Ibaka will be a key piece in the Clippers' title quest. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

75 Duncan Robinson Miami Heat SG An Energizer Bunny off-ball mover, Robinson terrifies defenses with a lightning-quick release and the confidence Erik Spoelstra has instilled in him to fire away without even a semblance of a second thought. His two-man game with Bam Adebayo is lethal, and he's developing a keen feel for putting the ball on the floor as defenders desperately chase him from behind. He's a 45-percent 3-point shooter who generates almost 90 percent of his offense from behind the arc, but his developing understanding for how to leverage that threat allows him to get into the lane and even all the way to the rim more than you'd think. -- Brad Botkin

76 Buddy Hield Sacramento Kings SG The departure of Bogdan Bogdanovic seemingly clarifies Hield's role in Sacramento, where he's been a relatively volatile player. When he's rolling, he's a highly efficient, voluminous marksman; the last four years he's shot 42, 43, 43, and 40 percent from 3, and last season he launched just under 10 triples per game. Likely back in a solidified starting role, Hield should score north of 20 points a night and make up one of the more explosive backcourts in the league next to De'Aaron Fox. -- Brad Botkin 77 Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers PF Even though the Cavaliers have been a disaster since LeBron left for Los Angeles, Love has remained a constant presence on the floor for Cleveland. After an injury-riddled campaign two years ago that forced him to play in only 22 games, Love bounced back last season in a big way. He averaged nearly a double-double for the Cavs, acting as the primary source of offense, and shot a highly effective 37.4 percent from deep on seven attempts per game. It's a shame he's still wasting away in Cleveland when he can still be an incredibly effective player on a championship team. He's the ideal forward you want who is a passable defender at multiple positions and can give you points in a variety of ways on offense. -- Jasmyn Wimbish 78 P.J. Tucker Houston Rockets PF Every year, some player that dribbles too much gets a hold of one of these lists and grumbles about his placement on it. And every year, when the real games start, that player is either at home or coming up short while P.J. Tucker is singlehandedly swinging playoff games. There is no statistic that can capture his value. His versatility unlocks virtually any lineup combination a coach could imagine. Tucker is the very definition of a winning player, someone who sacrifices his body, his numbers and his financial future for the sake of his team. Who cares if he only puts up eight points in the process? -- Sam Quinn 79 Joe Ingles Utah Jazz SF Ingles' stats dropped off a bit last season as the Jazz acclimated to a revamped roster, but he remained an elite 3-point shooter (1.264 points per possession on catch-and-shoots, per Synergy) and pick-and-roll ball-handler (1.019 points per possession, including passes). With roles likely to be more clearly defined this season in Utah, Ingles should thrive as a playmaker, shooter and team defender. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

80 Davis Bertans Washington Wizards SF Blink and you'll miss him. Davis Bertans has the itchiest trigger finger in the NBA, and after years of toiling on Gregg Popovich's bench, Scott Brooks finally unleashed him last season. The results were breathtaking. Bertans became the first player in NBA history not named Stephen Curry to make at least 42 percent of over 8.5 3-point attempts per game over a full season. His release was so quick that TV cameras routinely missed it in transition, and his range extended roughly to Jupiter. He does little else at a high level, but there might not be a purer non-Curry shooter in basketball than Bertans. He'll take, and make, any shot you can imagine. -- Sam Quinn

81 Marc Gasol Los Angeles Lakers C It's hard to imagine a more perfect scenario for Gasol, an aging future Hall of Famer, than to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. Gasol's best scoring days may be behind him, but he's an elite passer from his position (91st percentile at 1.36 points per possession in half-court offense including passes last season, per Synergy), and is still an excellent defender and communicator. He has also become a solid catch-and-shoot 3-point threat, hitting 39 percent of his 3.4 attempts per game last season. Gasol's talent and basketball IQ should be on full display for the Lakers. -- Colin Ward-Henninger



82 Dennis Schroder Los Angeles Lakers PG We know Schroder is fast, we know he can create his own shot and we know he can get to the line. His placement on this list depends almost entirely on the sustainability of his 3-point shot. He made 44.6 percent on wide-open 3s last season, per NBA.com, and he's going to get plenty of them playing alongside LeBron. But he'd never reached 40 percent prior to last season. If he maintains last season's growth, he becomes a perfect offensive complement to his more famous teammates -- and a surefire top-100 player. -- Sam Quinn 83 Montrezl Harrell Los Angeles Lakers PF Harrell makes his money as a pick-and-roll finisher, but the diversification of his offensive game was one of last season's more encouraging storylines. Harrell finished in the 65th percentile or better league-wide in post-up, isolation, cutting and outback efficiency last season, per Synergy Sports. He even ran 25 pick-and-rolls himself -- and generated 29 points on those plays. No, Harrell can't make 3-pointers, but non-shooting big men are not monoliths. Get him the ball inside of the arc and he is going to find a way to beat you with it. -- Sam Quinn 84 JJ Redick New Orleans Pelicans SG Redick is still an extremely high-level shooter, and that's really all that matters. He was shifted to a bench role last season after spending the bulk of his career as a starter, but the move didn't impact his ability to space the floor. He shot 45 percent from the floor and from long range last season, and he's still a player that defenses can't help off of, even at 36 years old. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain 85 Al Horford Oklahoma City Thunder PF Horford is coming off an extremely rough season in Philadelphia where he was never really able to find a rhythm. Playing alongside Joel Embiid, Horford was forced to spend a lot of his time as a power forward, but he is better suited as a center in today's NBA. Now at Oklahoma City, he will be able to spend much more time at the center spot, and in turn his numbers should be up across the board. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain 86 Seth Curry Philadelphia 76ers SG Curry had the best year of his career last season with the Mavs, which included shooting 47.6 percent from deep in the postseason. There's something about rising to the occasion with the Curry brothers, because Seth proved that he's one of the best deep ball threats in the league a season ago. He already has the second-best 3-point shooting percentage in league history (44.3 percent), and he can act as a secondary facilitator when needed. He's the exact type of catch-and-shoot threat you want on a championship-contending team. -- Jasmyn Wimbish 87 Josh Richardson Dallas Mavericks SG The lone season in Philadelphia wasn't the best indicator of Richardson's talents, but he still proved to be a solid two-way player. He's a versatile wing player who can knock down 3s, attack the rim and has great court vision. On defense, he's a menace who is always locked in and brings a fire and intensity that elevates those around him. -- Jasmyn Wimbish 88 Jerami Grant Detroit Pistons PF Grant parlayed an excellent playoff performance into a $60 million contract with the Pistons, who believe he possesses untapped offensive potential. Even if that never comes to fruition, Grant is an incredible Swiss Army knife, able to guard multiple positions, block shots, score in transition and knock down 3-pointers (39 percent on 3.6 attempts per game over the last two seasons). Grant was solid in limited opportunities in isolation offense, so there's reason to believe he can be more effective in that area if given the opportunity in Detroit. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

89 Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns SF It was always obvious that Bridges would be a menace on defense. He is not one of those guys who can theoretically guard multiple positions strictly because he's big and athletic; he is a legitimately disruptive defender 1 through 4. The question, heading into his third season, is what he will become on the other end. There was real progress last year, first with the shooting and then with the playmaking. More please! -- James Herbert

90 Lou Williams Los Angeles Clippers SG Williams, 34, is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, and even though he's getting up there in age, he is still an extremely effective scorer. He has averaged over 18 points per game in each of the last three seasons, while also shooting over 41 percent from the floor. Despite some speculation that the Clippers could trade him over the offseason, Williams is still in L.A., and he can be expected to have another productive season. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain

