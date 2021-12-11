Much like last year, COVID-19 is having an impact on the current NBA season. A plethora of players from across the league's landscape have been forced to miss time as a result of being placed in the league's health and safety protocols after returning a positive test. After a player tests positive, he must isolate away from the team for 10 days or return two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period before they can get back to action.

Unlike last season, the NBA hasn't had to postpone any games this season due to teams not having enough healthy players available. The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, however, have both been hit hard recently. The Hornets have five players in protocols, including reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, and the Bulls are up to seven players in protocol, including potential All-Star DeMar DeRozan. As a result of these absences, the Bulls used a hardship exemption to sign Stanley Johnson and Alfonso McKinnie. However, Johnson is one of the latest Bulls players to land in health and safety protocols.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant entered the protocols despite already being out indefinitely with a knee sprain. Also joining the list is Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, who already missed Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, which was supposed to be his first matchup with the team he coached for 13 years since they parted ways in the offseason.

Though he isn't a player, the Toronto Raptors were hit hard on Thursday when they announced that team president Masai Ujiri had tested positive for COVID. He caught the virus at a Giants of Africa event on Sunday, he said in a statement. Ujiri is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, but will still be following the league's protocols and quarantining. The Raptors canceled practice Wednesday reportedly in an abundance of caution.

It can be a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Below you'll find a list of all the players currently in the NBA's protocols, along with how long they're expected to be out.