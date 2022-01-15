With the omicron variant running rampant, NBA rosters are in flux. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert are among the many players in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Since the beginning of December, more than 300 players have entered protocols, per ESPN.

In related news, since Dec. 26, tighter protocols -- stricter mask requirements, increased testing -- have been in effect and any player who has not received a booster shot has been subject to additional off-court restrictions. Daily surveillance testing for players, coachers and "tier 1" team staffers (i.e. personnel regularly within 15 feet of the players) will be over as of Saturday, Jan. 15, however, according to The Athletic. More than 500 tier 1 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 this season, according to ESPN.

Another change: Some players can now clear health and safety protocols and return to play as soon as five days after testing positive, provided that they are asymptomatic, vaccinated and likely not contagious (i.e. their cycle threshold is above 30). Between the tweaked return-to-play policy and the new rule mandating teams to use hardship exceptions when multiple players are in protocols, the NBA is aiming to avoid postponing more games.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

There have been 11 postponements this season, and the NBA announced makeup dates last week. Here's a list of the games that were pushed back:

Two head coaches are in health and safety protocols: Wes Unseld Jr. (Washington Wizards) and Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies).

Thirteen more coaches -- Doc Rivers (Philadelphia 76ers), Chauncey Billups (Portland Trail Blazers), Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers), Alvin Gentry (Sacramento Kings), Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers), Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls), Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers), Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder), Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets), Dwane Casey (Detroit Pistons) and Nate McMillan (Atlanta Hawks), Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks) and Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks) -- have entered and subsequently cleared protocols this season.

The Raptors played two December home games at 50% capacity and, as of Dec. 31, can allow no more than 1,000 people to enter Scotiabank Arena, per a provincial mandate. The team expects the limit to be in place for the first three weeks of 2022, and, as such, are playing in a virtually empty arena.

Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date (or, in some cases, the approximate date) they entered:

Players in health and safety protocols

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart (Jan. 13)

Charlotte Hornets



Kai Jones (Jan. 12)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (Jan. 10)

Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso (Jan. 5)

Denver Nuggets

JaMychal Green (Jan. 15)

Los Angeles Clippers



Justise Winslow (Jan. 9)

Luke Kennard (Jan. 1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Killian Tillie (Jan. 13)

Milwaukee Bucks



Langston Galloway (Jan. 13)



Minnesota Timberwolves

Leandro Bolmaro (Jan. 6)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Kenrich Williams (Jan. 10)

Isaiah Roby (Jan. 5)

Portland Trail Blazers



Norman Powell (Jan. 9)

Sacramento Kings



Robert Woodard II (Jan. 12)

Damian Jones (Jan. 9)

San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones (Jan. 7)

Derrick White (Jan. 6)

Utah Jazz



Hassan Whiteside (Jan. 12)

Udoka Azubuike (Jan. 10)

Jared Butler (Jan. 10)

Rudy Gay (Jan. 9)

Elijah Hughes Jan. 9)

Rudy Gobert (Jan. 6)

Washington Wizards