NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Tempers flare as Jazz beat Wolves

There were 10 games on tap for this action-packed NBA Friday, with no shortage of top teams on the court. We have all the scores, highlights and updates from the night.

Let's get going.

NBA scores for Friday, March 2

Teague ejected for body-checking Rubio

Oh boy. Things got a little out of control in Utah, and Jeff Teague lost his cool. For some reason, he knocked Rubio into the bench with a body check.

Jeff Teague gets ejected after hip-checking Ricky Rubio. pic.twitter.com/z0ClZn1eya — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2018

Steph injures ankle on Zaza's foot

Zaza Pachulia is known for injuring other players, but not necessarily his own. Steph Curry tweaked his ankle while landing on Pachulia's foot, but returned to the game not too long afterward. Later it was announced that Curry would not return, but it seemed like more of a precautionary move as the Warriors hung on for a closer-than-expected win over the Hawks.

Stephen Curry is currently on the bench after twisting his ankle on Zaza Pachulia. Here’s video of the play. pic.twitter.com/WXDtbwtzA1 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 3, 2018

Questionable ejection for KAT?

Some refs have a quick trigger, but man, this was rough. Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his second tech, and an ejection for what looked like a pretty routine complaint.

KAT got tossed for this. pic.twitter.com/Jrzzt1hK2t — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2018

Russ pulling double duty

If this whole basketball thing doesn't work out for Russell Westbrook, he's got a job with the maintenance staff waiting for him. Russ took it upon himself to mop up a wet spot in the middle of the Thunder's game against the Suns.

How did he make this pass?

There's no way Eric Bledsoe saw Jason Terry spotting up for a 3. So how did he make this insane pass?

Eric Bledsoe with the ridiculous dime to JET!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/CNAEeMqTuC — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2018

Blake Griffin faking and dunking

The Magic thought Blake Griffin was going for the handoff here ... whoops. The big man just kept on going to the rim and threw down a nasty dunk.

.@blakegriffin23 with the smooth fake and BIG slam! 👀 pic.twitter.com/2AdY0Srw2O — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 3, 2018

KD35 cleared for takeoff

The Hawks cleared the runway, and Kevin Durant's eyes lit up.

Simmons shows off all the tools

We've said it once and we'll say it again ... Ben Simmons is a freak of nature. He puts his handles on display, then throws down the massive jam against the Hornets.

And-Ones:

