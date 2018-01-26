NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Cavs win despite LeBron's not-so-stellar 'quadruple-double'

It's a busy NBA Friday with 10 games and all of them tipping off by 9 p.m. ET. Get ready for some fireworks.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 26

All times Eastern

Cavs bounce back despite LeBron's 'quadruple-double'

The Cavaliers didn't always look pretty, but they managed to finally get a win against a solid team. They led for most of the fourth quarter against the Pacers and, despite some late game drama, managed to escape with a victory over the pesky Pacers. They even managed to survive LeBron James having a "quadruple-double" with 10 turnovers (but he did have 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists). For the Cavaliers, a win is a win at this point.

#LeBronJames just posted his 8th triple-double of the season with 24PTS, 10REB and 11AST.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/nKKKHhogEE — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 27, 2018

Cavs honor LeBron's 30K

LeBron James wasn't able to reach 30,000 career points at home so Cleveland gave him the honor in his first home game back.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hammers home a dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo was apparently not happy about Jason Kidd being fired. He might have released some of that frustration on this dunk.

LeBron James throws down a reverse dunk

LeBron James showed some style on this dunk when he brought out the reverse on a fast break.

Another look at that jam. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qxf6eSBfBG — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 27, 2018

Kemba Walker goes clutch, saves the Hornets

The Hornets were down to the Hawks and needed a bucket. Kemba Walker came through for them in a big way, including this pull-up, 3-point jumper to put them up four.

Derrick Favors goes baseline for the slam

Derrick Favors threw down a monstrous dunk after driving baseline. Everybody beware this man when he gets near the rim.

Lou Williams scores 22 in a half

Lou Williams scored 22 points the first half. This guy can't be stopped when it comes to getting buckets.

Lou Williams put up 22 PTS to give the @LAClippers a 58-50 edge heading into the half against the @memgrizz!



Mario Chalmers: 11 PTS, 6 AST#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/6XCLiUCrqd — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2018

Anthony Davis rejects James Harden at the rim

Anthony Davis got a nice block on James Harden at the rim. Even the best players need to remember to keep an eye out for his long arms.

Chris Paul drives the floor and stares his man down

Chris Paul drove the length of the floor and dominated his defender. After he completed the play he stared his man down.

Chris Paul goes the length of the floor and powers his way to the bucket!#Rockets look to mount their comeback in the 4th. @PelicansNBA lead 90-80.



📺: @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/ZoWxjgOrsl — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2018

Ed Davis puts Dirk on a poster

Ed Davis needs to learn to respect his elders. How dare he put Dirk Nowitzki on this poster. For shame.

DO NOT GET IN ED'S WAY. pic.twitter.com/yuqMKlL4gV — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 27, 2018

And-Ones