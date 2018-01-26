NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Cavs win despite LeBron's not-so-stellar 'quadruple-double'
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an action-packed NBA Friday
It's a busy NBA Friday with 10 games and all of them tipping off by 9 p.m. ET. Get ready for some fireworks.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 26
All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 121, Atlanta Hawks 110 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 115, Indiana Pacers 108 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 97, Toronto Raptors 93 (box score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 108, Chicago Bulls 100 (box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 109, Memphis Grizzlies 100 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 116, Brooklyn Nets 91 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 115, Houston Rockets 113 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 107, Dallas Mavericks 93 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 97, San Antonio Spurs 78 (box score)
- New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cavs bounce back despite LeBron's 'quadruple-double'
The Cavaliers didn't always look pretty, but they managed to finally get a win against a solid team. They led for most of the fourth quarter against the Pacers and, despite some late game drama, managed to escape with a victory over the pesky Pacers. They even managed to survive LeBron James having a "quadruple-double" with 10 turnovers (but he did have 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists). For the Cavaliers, a win is a win at this point.
Cavs honor LeBron's 30K
LeBron James wasn't able to reach 30,000 career points at home so Cleveland gave him the honor in his first home game back.
Giannis Antetokounmpo hammers home a dunk
Giannis Antetokounmpo was apparently not happy about Jason Kidd being fired. He might have released some of that frustration on this dunk.
LeBron James throws down a reverse dunk
LeBron James showed some style on this dunk when he brought out the reverse on a fast break.
Kemba Walker goes clutch, saves the Hornets
The Hornets were down to the Hawks and needed a bucket. Kemba Walker came through for them in a big way, including this pull-up, 3-point jumper to put them up four.
Derrick Favors goes baseline for the slam
Derrick Favors threw down a monstrous dunk after driving baseline. Everybody beware this man when he gets near the rim.
Lou Williams scores 22 in a half
Lou Williams scored 22 points the first half. This guy can't be stopped when it comes to getting buckets.
Anthony Davis rejects James Harden at the rim
Anthony Davis got a nice block on James Harden at the rim. Even the best players need to remember to keep an eye out for his long arms.
Chris Paul drives the floor and stares his man down
Chris Paul drove the length of the floor and dominated his defender. After he completed the play he stared his man down.
Ed Davis puts Dirk on a poster
Ed Davis needs to learn to respect his elders. How dare he put Dirk Nowitzki on this poster. For shame.
And-Ones
- Willie Cauley-Stein is day to day after banging knees Thursday.
- Tyler Lydon will miss four months due to knee surgery.
- Marcus Smart will miss two weeks following a hand injury.
- Malcolm Brogdon is out tonight, Tony Snell will start in his place.
- Dwyane Wade did not play for personal reasons.
- Evan Turner is out tonight for personal reasons.
- Kevin Durant is probable for Saturday against Boston.
- Tyler Johnson is questionable for Saturday against Charlotte.
