NBA Monday games, scores, highlights: Kyrie scores 47, Celtics win 16th straight
Check back throughout the night for the latest updates from Monday's NBA games
It's almost a full slate with 11 NBA games on tap for Monday night. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from across the league.
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 20
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers 116, Detroit Pistons 88 (box score)
- Charlotte Hornets 118, Minnesota Timberwolves 102 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 107, Utah Jazz 86 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 105, Orlando Magic 97 (box score)
- New York Knicks 107, Los Angeles Clippers 85 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 100, Memphis Grizzlies 92 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 114, Oklahoma City Thunder 107 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 99, Milwaukee Bucks 88 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 96, Atlanta Hawks 85 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 110, Dallas Mavericks 102, OT (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Celtics hang on for OT win
For a few minutes it looked like the Mavericks were going to be the unlikely team to end the Celtics' winning streak, but Kyrie Irving was just too much in the end. He scored 47 points and led the Celtics to the overtime win, their 16th straight. It was the fourth-highest scoring night of Irving's career.
Cavs dominate from the start
LeBron set the tone with 16 first-quarter points and the Cavs never looked back en route to a 28-point win in Detroit. That's five wins in a row for the Cavs, who appear to be hitting their stride after early-season struggles.
Embiid earns the Oscar
Joel Embiid is having way too much fun out there. After blocking Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Embiid stared him down and then gave us some performance art when Mitchell came after him.
Cousins ejected for elbow
Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins got a little too aggressive trying to protect the ball and elbowed Russell Westbrook, which earned him a third-quarter ejection.
Well that's one way to throw a lob
Paul George thought he was playing in an All-Star game out there, and Jerami Grant was the happy recipient of a creative alley-oop.
So that's why they call him 'The Greek Freak'
Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffs John Wall's dunk attempt on one end, then makes a difficult left-handed transition layup on the other. The guy can do it all.
Magic on both ends
When defense turns into offense, it's a thing of beauty. Bismack Biyombo picked up the block for the Magic, then his teammates took care of the rest.
Westbrook gets nasty
You don't want to see Paul George and Russell Westbrook running toward you on the fast break. The Pelicans found out the hard way.
Now that's a buzzer beater
Why put up a wild shot when you can just dribble uncontested straight to the rim? Blake Griffin got his easiest basket of the night at the end of the first half.
Quick hits
- With 25 points and 20 rebounds in Monday's win over the Timberwolves, Dwight Howard became the first Hornet since Anthony Mason in 1996 to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game.
Continue to check back throughout the night for NBA scores, highlights and updates.
