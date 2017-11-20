NBA Monday games, scores, highlights: Kyrie scores 47, Celtics win 16th straight

It's almost a full slate with 11 NBA games on tap for Monday night. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from across the league.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 20

All times Eastern

Celtics hang on for OT win

For a few minutes it looked like the Mavericks were going to be the unlikely team to end the Celtics' winning streak, but Kyrie Irving was just too much in the end. He scored 47 points and led the Celtics to the overtime win, their 16th straight. It was the fourth-highest scoring night of Irving's career.

This guy is pretty clutch I guess pic.twitter.com/IYZZukWieL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 21, 2017

Cavs dominate from the start

LeBron set the tone with 16 first-quarter points and the Cavs never looked back en route to a 28-point win in Detroit. That's five wins in a row for the Cavs, who appear to be hitting their stride after early-season struggles.

LeBron James and Kevin Love combine for 31 of the @cavs 73 first half points! pic.twitter.com/0HNYpqpfw1 — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2017

Embiid earns the Oscar

Joel Embiid is having way too much fun out there. After blocking Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Embiid stared him down and then gave us some performance art when Mitchell came after him.

Joel Embiid you are a treasure. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DScwsCcD7K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2017

Cousins ejected for elbow

Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins got a little too aggressive trying to protect the ball and elbowed Russell Westbrook, which earned him a third-quarter ejection.

Replay Review (Game Crew): if Cousins committed a flagrant foul in Q3 of #OKCatNOP. Ruling: Flagrant 2 on Cousins. https://t.co/qCNcTsBsqq pic.twitter.com/NreA2kZ5bb — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 21, 2017

Well that's one way to throw a lob

Paul George thought he was playing in an All-Star game out there, and Jerami Grant was the happy recipient of a creative alley-oop.

So that's why they call him 'The Greek Freak'

Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffs John Wall's dunk attempt on one end, then makes a difficult left-handed transition layup on the other. The guy can do it all.

The Greek Freak turning defense into offense 💯 pic.twitter.com/VLXB6qso0j — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 21, 2017

Magic on both ends

When defense turns into offense, it's a thing of beauty. Bismack Biyombo picked up the block for the Magic, then his teammates took care of the rest.

Westbrook gets nasty

You don't want to see Paul George and Russell Westbrook running toward you on the fast break. The Pelicans found out the hard way.

Now that's a buzzer beater

Why put up a wild shot when you can just dribble uncontested straight to the rim? Blake Griffin got his easiest basket of the night at the end of the first half.

Blake Griffin races down the floor to end the first half! pic.twitter.com/I2FObUtuov — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2017

Quick hits

With 25 points and 20 rebounds in Monday's win over the Timberwolves, Dwight Howard became the first Hornet since Anthony Mason in 1996 to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game.



