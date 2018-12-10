NBA scores, highlights: Bucks beat Raptors in thriller; Spurs get big win over Jazz
The Bucks got an impressive road win over the Raptors
There were four games of NBA action on Sunday, highlighted by a battle between the top two teams (record-wise) in the Eastern Conference. After a thrilling game, the Bucks emerged victorious, picking up an impressive road win over the Raptors.
In the first game of the day, the Pelicans got the best of the Pistons behind a strong game from Jrue Holiday, while later on the Spurs picked up an important win over the Jazz. In Sunday's finale, the Hornets crushed the Knicks
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action:
Brogdon's late 3s lift Bucks over Raptors
The Bucks snuck past the Raptors on Sunday evening on Toronto, winning a thrilling contest by just five points. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way as always, finishing with 19 points, 19 rebounds and six assists, but it was two late 3-pointers from Malcolm Brogdon that got the Bucks over the finish line.
Walker leads Hornets to dominant win over Knicks
Kemba Walker was back in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and he didn't disappoint. The point guard finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Hornets to a dominant win over the Knicks.
DeRozan, Gay lead Spurs over Jazz
Every win counts in the crowded Western Conference, and the Spurs got a big one over the Jazz. DeMar DeRozan finished with 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Rudy Gay added 23 points and 15 rebounds.
Greek Freak gyro-steps his way to a slam
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes highlight reel plays every night, and here's the one he got tonight against the Raptors. Pushing the ball up the floor, Giannis gyro-stepped his way to the basket for an impressive slam.
Holiday leads Pelicans to victory with 37-point performance
Jrue Holiday had one of his best performances of the season on Sunday afternoon as he helped lead the Pelicans to a road win over a solid Pistons team by lighting up the scoreboard for 37 points.
Parker schools Knicks rookie Robinson
Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson has been impressive this season, but he got taken to school on Sunday by Tony Parker. The veteran point guard got into the paint and used a number of fakes to make Robinson look foolish.
Rudy vs. Rudy: Gay powers home the slam after getting blocked by Gobert
The only two players in the league named Rudy went at it on Sunday. Round 1 went to Gobert, as he swatted Gay's attempt at the rim. But the Spurs forward got the rebound and powered home a nice slam.
Lopez continues 3-point evolution
Brook Lopez has been steadily improving from behind the 3-point arc in the last few seasons, but he's taken it to another level this campaign. In the first half against the Raptors, he continued to impress, knocking down four 3s.
Pistons' Griffin erupts in the third quarter
Blake Griffin continued his strong start to the 2018-19 campaign on Sunday as he put the Pistons on his back during the third quarter of their showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans by pouring in 16 points in the frame.
